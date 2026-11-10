Shota Imanaga and Jeremy Hefner Could Be a Perfect Match In Atlanta

In what's been the case for the past couple of seasons, one of the team's top priorities must be starting pitching. We've already mentioned the big names like Sonny Gray and Michael King, and I even recently addressed the idea of the Atlanta Braves reuniting with 2023 American League strikeout leader Kevin Gausman. Now, allow me to present a case for another potential fit: Shota Imanaga.

Imanaga possesses a career ERA of 3.45 in 492 1/3 MLB innings with a 1.03 WHIP. He strikes out nearly a quarter of the batters he faces and rarely walks anyone, with an elite 4.5% walk rate. In his rookie season in 2024, he got off to a blistering start. In his first nine career games, he went 5-0 with an 0.84 ERA. He finished his rookie campaign by going 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA, 174 strikeouts and just 28 walks in 173⅓ innings.

The concern is the long ball. Imanaga has a career HR/9 of 1.7, and he has exceeded that mark in each of the last two seasons. It probably didn't help that he was subject to the (hitter) Friendly Confines in the Windy City, but if Imanaga is going to find sustained success elsewhere, it will hinge on controlling the long ball.

That propensity for giving up home runs is the reason he isn't projected to get as big a payday as his contemporaries. MLBTradeRumors.com projects Imanaga to receive a contract in the neighborhood of $40 million over two years, the thirteenth highest for a pitcher on its list of Top 50 free agents.

The good news, and the reason I think the Braves should take a flyer on the southpaw, is that Atlanta pitching coach Jeremy Hefner proved to be something of a secret weapon for the team in 2026. Hefner took a starting rotation ravaged by injuries and maximized the performance of names that might have otherwise gotten lost in the shuffle, such as Martín Pérez, Grant Holmes and Tyler Mahle, and turned Atlanta into a top-five staff. Not to mention Ray Kerr and his postseason hero moment.

All that to say, if there's anyone who can help refine Imanaga into giving up fewer home runs, Hefner would be that guy. And if he could, Imanaga is exactly what the Braves need: an affordable veteran lefty to back up Chris Sale who keeps strikeouts high and walks low. All the tools are there to help the Braves strike gold in the pitching staff again. If Hefner were to work his magic with Imanaga's home run numbers, maybe his new nickname should be King Midas.