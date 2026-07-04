Five Braves Players Selected for 2026 MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia

The rosters for the MLB All-Star Game are out, and five members of the Atlanta Braves made the cut. Drake Baldwin, Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson, Chris Sale and Raisel Iglesias are heading for Philadelphia to represent the National League.

Baldwin and Albies have been voted into the starting lineup for the National League.

Two of them will be All-Stars for the first time: Baldwin and Iglesias. The former got his first nod during his second season in the big leagues at age 25. The latter got it in his 12th season at age 36.

Chris Sale leads the way with 10 All-Star nods in his career, and his third with the Braves. Olson and Albies both notched their fourth. For the former, it’s his third in a Braves uniform.

Five is the most the Braves have sent to the Midsummer Classic since eight were sent to Seattle in 2023.

“It’s great,” manager Walt Weiss said. “I told you guys, when you’re in first place, you’re going to have some All-Stars, and we’re in first place. Guys have played really well for the most part, and those are the rewards of playing well for a half. We got five guys and hopefully more.”

The rosters are fully set. If there are players who need to sit out the All-Star Game, that opens the door for another player who missed the cut to find his way to All-Star status.

Whether it’s your first time or you’ve been a few times, it never gets old to get the call. When asked if it did, both Albies and Olson said no with a chuckle in unison.

“It makes your whole year, man,” Albies said. “I mean, we work so hard since day one in spring, offseason, putting the work in, and it’s nice to get some recognition that you’re an All-Star and playing your butt off every single day.”

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game will be held at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 14, and will be televised on Fox at 8 p.m. EDT.

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