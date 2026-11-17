Plenty of discourse has already been done about the Atlanta Braves' need at shortstop. Now, we get further insight. General manager and president of baseball operations, Alex Anthopoulos, weighed in on the subject during an interview on The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman on Tuesday.

Anthopoulos is not a man to spill all the details. He keeps his cards close to his chest. However, he was willing to give a broad details about the team's intentions this offseason when searching for a shortstop.

"A trade is definitely something we have explored," he said when asked about how the Braves could go about getting a shortstop. "We've had conversations about it. Obviously, we're going to explore all areas, but we haven't ruled anything out when it comes to shortstop."

Acquiring shortstops on the trade market is a move the Braves are familiar with. Examples in recent years include Orlando Arcia, Nick Allen and Mauricio Dubón. Allen was even traded to acquire Dubón.

He spoke of the value that Dubón, along with other free agents, brought to the team. If they can't get them back, they need to figure out what's next.

"Those guys right now, as free agents, are off the team, and they were productive, and they were a big part of winning...So, look, you lose all those guys. In theory, you have to replace those guys unless you have an internal option. So I think it's fair to say we'd love to have all those guys back."

Whether it's a big name or an overlooked option, the Braves could have something up their sleeve.

Prospects Likely Aren't Ready for Major League Action

As part of the discussion on shortstop, Anthopoulos spoke of the depth they have at the position in the minors. However, he didn't think any of these young prospects would be part of the plans quite yet.

"We talk about all these prospects, and there's this thought that the minute they're ready to get called up, that they're going to stay up, right? And there's a reason sometimes these guys use up three options and so on, and sometimes it takes a few years for them to be up and down and finally solidify themselves."

He added that they can't go into next season planning on them being ready for 2028, let alone 2027.

"I mean, a lot of these guys got to Double-A at the end of the year," he said. "We're excited about them, but they still need development time."

Knowing the depth and how long it'll be until they're ready. Some of these pieces could very well be used in a trade to get that bona fide shortstop option on the market. They could be used to acquire help at any position of need.

Between Tate Southisene, John Gil and Alex Lodise, or even former prospects such as Jim Jarvis, they can't all play middle infield at the same time. Jose Manon is down in rookie ball as well. Somebody will be an odd man out.

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