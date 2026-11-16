As part of the normal discourse, the Atlanta Braves enter the offseason with a shortstop hole to fill. Ideally, they go out and add someone, but there is always a possibility that this addition doesn’t come to fruition.

With that scenario, they’d have to look to their internal options. Here are six potential options they could turn to during the 2027 season. Some are more likely than others, but for the sake of the discussion, all six are being looked at.

Jim Jarvis

Unless Dubón re-signs, or the Braves don’t find an alternative for the shortstop position, Javis feels like a default frontrunner for the job, at least while other options get better ready for major league action.

He played in 38 games during the 2027 season. He batted .207 with a .564 OPS, a home run and 11 RBIs. His ridiculous on-base streak in Triple-A helped build up his notoriety, but that success hasn’t translated to the majors.

Maybe the 26-year-old can still make his case.

Vidal Bruján

Spring training will be a key time for Bruján to make his case as a depth option for the infield.

Playing shortstop for the Braves is a role he’s familiar with. He started three games at the position and saw action there in 13 total games in September 2025.

For his offensive performance, he didn’t do much during his nine games with the Mets in 2026, but he got on at a solid clip during that short stint the season before with the Braves (.362 on-base percentage across 47 plate appearances.

Tyler Freeman

He’s only part of the discussion because he’s a utility man and because he’s played the position in the majors. He hasn’t played it in the majors since 2024. In the minors, it’s been even longer.

While he’s an option, the outfield is his primary role, and that’s likely where the Braves would use him if he were to appear in the major leagues.

John Gil

Time to start getting into some of the top prospects.

Gil finished the season in Double-A, batting .315 with an .812 OPS, nine extra-base hits and 17 stolen bases across 161 plate appearances with Columbus.

To complement his speed, Gil has been seeing an increase in his pop. He belted a career-high 14 home runs between High-A Rome and Columbus, an increase from seven the season prior.

According to Prospect Savant, his 16.8% strikeout rate and 22.56% chase rate are in the 87th and 88th percentiles, respectively. He brings strong plate discipline that could help him reach the majors in 2027.

If he makes the right impression, perhaps he could break camp with the team, but starting the season in Triple-A (lockout or no lockout) is still likely.

Alex Lodise

Lodise made a strong impression with a breakout campaign in Rome, followed by a solid run following a promotion to Double-A.

He had struggles with his strikeout and chase rate in Double-A, finishing with a 20.6% rate (72nd percentile in AA) and a 31.79% chase rate (38th percentile in AA), compared to a 7.2% strikeout rate (99th percentile in A+) and a 19% chase rate (93rd percentile in A+).

Like with Gil. Lodise will need a strong impression in spring training to break camp, but he’d also likely start the season in Triple-A at the highest.

Tate Southisene

After a standout run in the Arizona Fall League, Southisene has set himself up for a solid push for the majors during the 2027 season. However, because he missed that time, I think it’ll be a later-in-the-season opportunity at the earliest.

By 2028, there’s no reason he can’t be in the conversation for playing time in the major leagues.

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