Atlanta Braves Agree to Minor League Deal with Journeyman Outfielder

The Atlanta Braves add more outfield depth to the system. They have signed Brewer Hicklen to a Minor League deal. The 29-year-old outfielder has played parts of three MLB seasons with the Royals, Brewers and Tigers.

Just Baseball's Aram Leighton was the first to have this report.

The Atlanta Braves and Brewer Hicklen have agreed to a Minor League deal. Hicklen, 29, has seen limited action in parts of three MLB seasons with the Royals, Brewers and Tigers.



In 410 career Triple-A games Hicklen has hit .240/.346/.464 with 76 HR and 125 SB on 137 tries. — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) November 22, 2025



In 410 career Triple-A games, Hicklen has hit .240/.346/.464 with 76 home runs, 246 RBIs and 125 stolen bases. He played one game with the Detroit Tigers in 2025, going two for three, with a walk and a stolen base.

His 255 total stolen bases in the minor leagues make him an interesting candidate to potentially become a go-to pinch runner for the Braves next season. It has made for a nice stepping stone for players to get more action in the big leagues, including Eli White, who is now the team's fourth outfielder.

Outside of potentially being that, or even an late game defensive substitution since he has experience at outfield potisition, this is a move that is strictly depth. The Braves outfield has its options, Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II and Jurickson Profar. White, Vidal Brujan and Mauricio Dubon can all play outfield, as well as the infield.

Hicklen will likely be an outfielder for Triple-A Gwinnett barring an injury during the season. They happen, so he could at least spend time in the Majors this season, albeit likely not see much action.

The last few days have kept the team busy. Wednesday night, they re-signed closer Raisel Iglesias while also completing a trade with the Houston Astros for Dubon. Since then, they've settled contracts ahead of the non-tender deadline.

White, Dubon, Dylan Lee, Jose Suares and Joey Wentz all had their contracts tendered to them. Alek Manoah and Carson Ragsdale were non-tendered and are now free agents.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI