Walt Weiss Made Right Moves When It Mattered Most for Braves

Walt Weiss and the Atlanta Braves followed their Game 3 series-clinching win over the rival Philadelphia Phillies with a storm of celebratory champagne. Part of the celebration marked success in maintaining an important trait this season.

"I said on day one of spring training that it was going to take more than out talent to get there we wanted to go, and we had to have the right mentaility," he said Thursday night."

On Thursday night, with their season on the line, that's exactly what they did, and it handed Weiss his first playoff series win as a major league manager — and the Braves' first since closing out the 2021 World Series.

"Super cool, man," Ozzie Albies said after the game. "Since he got the manager job, I told him I'm happy he's the manager of our team. I mean, couldn't be a better guy to get the job. And Walt Weiss is a tremendous human being and a manager. So, you know, super happy and excited for him."

It came one day after Weiss had absorbed real criticism for his Game 2 decisions, including the call to bring in Dylan Lee in the eighth inning, a move that backfired when Lee surrendered back-to-back homers to Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper and cost Atlanta the lead. With their backs against the wall in Game 3, Weiss seemed determined to push all the right buttons instead.

It started with a somewhat controversial choice: using Ray Kerr as an opener ahead of Grant Holmes. The move paid off immediately, as Kerr was excellent, working 3 1/3 scoreless innings and allowing just one hit. From there, Weiss leaned on his bullpen depth, using six pitchers in total to hold the Phillies to just two runs on six hits.

The night's defining decision came in the eighth inning, when Weiss called on Chris Sale out of the bullpen with two outs. Sale struck out Bryce Harper on four straight sliders, then came back out for the ninth and allowed just a single to Alec Bohm to close it out.

Sale has been open about his excitement about finally getting to pitch for this team in the postseason, and this felt like the performance of a man determined to make the most of it — channeling his inner playoff Madison Bumgarner when his manager called his number.

He closed out the World Series for the Red Sox. Now, he's done for the Braves as well. Walt Weiss said all hands on deck for Game 3. He meant it.

Weiss's lineup backed up every pitching decision with a complete offensive effort of its own. Michael Harris II set the tone with a three-run homer off Aaron Nola in the first inning, and the Braves never looked back. Ozzie Albies added a two-run shot in the fourth, and Matt Olson capped the trifecta with a solo homer in the sixth.

For all the heat Weiss took after Wednesday's loss, he had his team ready to play when it mattered most, and they delivered — a full validation of the culture he's been building since spring training. This one's for Walt, but he would be the first to tell you, the job isn't finished. The Braves now turn their attention to Los Angeles for the NLDS against the Dodgers, beginning Saturday.

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