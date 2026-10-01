Everything You Need to Know for Braves vs Phillies Winner-Take-All Game 3

This is it. The winner of this game heads to the National League Division Series to play the Dodgers.

The Atlanta Braves are at home for Game of the NLWCS against the Philadelphia Phillies. After taking Game 1, they squandered a late lead to lose in the 10th inning. They had a strong performance from Tyler Mahle. They had the needed runners in scoring position. It wasn't enough.

If they're able to take the decisive game, they'll claim their first postseason series win since they won the World Series five years ago.

A win would also mark their first postseason series win against the rival Phillies. They've dropped the previous three (1993, 2022, 2023).

Here is everything you need to know heading into the game.

When Does it Start?

That was a big question that was decided over night. In case you missed it, it's a night game. First pitch will be at 8:15 p.m. in prime time.

Since the Yankees and Padres clinched their tickets to their respective League Division Series, the Braves avoided another early afternoon game.

Who is Pitching?

At this time, that's also up in the air, at least for the Braves. When we know, this will be updated accordingly.

For the Phillies, they're expected to turn to Aaron Nola, first reported by The Athletic's Matt Gelb. It likely came down to him and Zack Wheeler, the latter of whom last pitched on Sunday.

Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly said that it would be all hands on deck, so perhaps we see Wheeler at some point, too.

Chris Sale and Tyler Mahle pitched the first two games of the series for the Braves. Grant Holmes is expected to see action on the mound in Game 3, but it's not appearing at the moment that he'll start. The expectation is that Ray Kerr will open, and then he'll follow.

Manager Walt Weiss went this route recently. Kerr opened Friday's regular-season bout with the Miami Marlins, and Holmes came in right after. The two combined for seven innings of one-run ball.

Where to Watch This Game

It's on the main network channel for NBC. If you're in Atlanta, that channel is 11Alive. It's available with virtually ever TV provider. It's also available for free over-the-air since it's network TV.

For those who are strictly streaming, you can watch the game on NBC's streaming service, Peacock.

Enjoy our content? Make BravesOnSI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com