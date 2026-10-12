What Braves Rotation Could Look Like in 2027

While it wasn’t their downfall in the end, the starting rotation has been a constant thorn in the Atlanta Braves’ side for multiple seasons now. For 2026, it was no different.

As the page turns to 2027, it’s to see how it shakes up. There will be at least one guarantee. Chris Sale is the ace. You probably guarantee that Bryce Elder is in the mix, too, along with Grant Holmes. After that, we’ll see what happens.

Who is Expected to Get a Chance?

General manager Alex Anthopoulos already made it clear that Didier Fuentes would get stretched out as a starting pitcher in the spring. So, be on the lookout for him, but his role will be determined by what the team needs from him.

The question still being raised is the workload he could take on, even if he established himself as a starter. He threw 73 1/3 innings this season. The most he’s ever thrown in pro baseball is 75 2/3 innings.

It brings us back to a debate from when the season started. He still doesn’t have that much experience under his belt. It really makes what he’s already done more impressive. That being said, the Braves will have to be careful with how they approach Fuentes.

This is fully speculative, but they have to manage him the same way they did with Martín Pérez, but from the angle of him being a young arm. It could be that he gets some time as a starter, then moves to a couple of relief outings, then goes back to being a starter for a time.

He could get 30 appearances in, and maybe 18 of them are starts. Fast-forward to 2028, and he’s a full-time starting pitcher outright. I’m not the first to put these numbers out there, but somewhere between 120 and 130 innings sounds realistic.

Staying on the topic of young talent, AJ Smith-Shawver, JR Ritchie and Owen Murphy will almost certainly get looks. Nothing is guaranteed, but since they’ll need the options, expect them to look in-house like they normally do. Smith-Shawver has already cracked an opening day roster before (2025).

One last pitcher to look into will be Joey Wentz. Yeah, remember him? He’s spent the entire season recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in a spring training game. It’s a 12-month recovery. Maybe he’s not quite ready for spring training, but as he gets close, look and see if he’s on the radar at all.

Who Can’t They Count On?

It’s two unsurprising but also unfortunate answers. Spencer Schwellenbach and Spencer Strider are already question marks. They aren’t ruled out entirely, but neither are locks.

We have to imagine Reynaldo López can’t be relied on either after last season. He spent time in the bullpen, then he experienced two injuries, one of which was season-ending.

Hurston Waldrep is essentially ruled out for the 2027 season. Where he stands is a moot point.

Which Pitchers Would Be Near Locks But Have to Be Re-Signed?

If Tyler Mahle is re-signed, then he’s locked for the rotation. That’s been earned. Getting him back is key to the stability of the rotation. He’s been fantastic, and he gives the team innings.

Most of the options are good for five innings, and then they have to hope the bullpen has the arms stocked to come in after.

Then, there’s the aforementioned Pérez. His workload has to be managed at times. The late-season injury may be evidence that they can’t take the leash off. But again, he’s a consistent face who was huge for the team in 2026.

He’s likely an expected rotation arm going into the season.

Will the Braves Sign Anybody?

After the last couple of offseasons, you have to see it before you can believe it. Maybe they bring in some under-the-radar option like López in 2024 or Pérez in 2026.

Even if they do, there are a few ways this could go. Maybe, just maybe, they turn heads and sign a big free agent like Tarik Skubal or Shota Imagnaga.

More realistically, do they sign a Robbie Ray, who has been reliable, or a fixer-upper like a Brady Singer? If you’re reading this, you’re probably not having the best reaction to these latter possibilities, but it’s something that can’t be ruled out. After all, both provided at least 30 starts in 2026.

Again, it’s the Braves. Watch them work out in their rotation just because.

How Will a Lockout Impact Things?

Who knows. There may be no season at all. Opening day may on time or in June or some other time.

Will there be a salary cap? If there is, how do the Braves prepare? What other rule changes could come about? As you can tell, this subject opens more questions with answers that we won't know for a few more months. I couldn't ignore it entirely, but the reality is that there is no clear-cut answer to give.

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