Dominant run with the Tampa Bay Rays has revived the free-agent stock of starting pitcher Freddy Peralta. According to MLB insider Jim Bowden, there are over a half-dozen teams interested in him.

The Atlanta Braves are one who could potentially be one of them. Bowden has linked the Braves to Peralta even though he can't confirm it.

There are still over a half a dozen teams in play for Peralta with the Padres, both Chicago teams and believe it or not the Rays all still involved and maybe the Braves too but the latter not confirmed. Other teams are in the periphery but not as aggressive. It's getting late and… — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) November 20, 2026

While the Braves don't appear to be the most aggressive team in the Peralta sweepstakes, at least at this time, it would make sense that they would be interested. They were after him on the trade market before the New York Mets beat them out.

Atlanta Braves on SI had confirmation of their interest before the 2026 season. The desire to extend him, instead of getting him as a one-year rental, likely kept a deal from happening. JR Ritchie, Hurston Waldrep and potentially Cam Caminiti were likely involved in discussions.

At least this time around, nobody has to be given up. The Braves can land him as a free agent - with the right offer.

Peralta Makes Sense for Braves Based on Need

The Braves' rotation needs an addition ahead of the upcoming season. There is no clear No. 2 behind Chris Sale, and injuries lead to some unknowns. Tyler Mahle provided that No. 2, but he is currently a free agent.

Spencer Strider will be ready for spring training, but they won't count on him. Spencer Schwellenbach could be ready for spring training, but they still have to see how his rehab goes.

Didier Fuentes will have a shot at making the rotation this spring. He will ramp up as a starting pitcher. JR Ritchie and AJ Smith-Shawver are two other arms who will likely get close looks in spring training. Owen Murphy made appearances in the majors, but he likely isn't vying for the opening day rotation.

Bryce Elder and Grant Holmes will always be options for the rotation while they're on the team.

They have options, but they need another proven arm who can give them innings. Peralta has re-established himself as someone who can do that. Maybe don't count on him coming to Atlanta, but he could very well remain on the radar.

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