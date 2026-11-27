Now that we've all said what we're thankful for, it's time to go shopping. It's Black Friday, and the Atlanta Braves, like us all, have their shopping list.

Since there won't be a holiday shopping season next month, this is the time to get it all done before all shopping stops.

Shortstop

The Braves currently don't have a shortstop for next season. Many would love to see this in the form of re-signing Mauricio Dubón. Many are likely fine with Kim signing elsewhere. Any solid addition will get the job done.

Alex Anthopoulos has already made it clear that making a trade is a possibility for the team, along with signing a free agent.

Rotation Arm

Charlie Barnes can be an option they can turn to if needed, but they are far from done with getting addressed. Getting two more starting pitchers could be in order ahead of next season.

Options are starting to go off the board in free agency, but plenty more remain. Some free agents still available include Shota Imanaga, Michael King, Clay Holmes and Robbie Ray. A strong option in Logan Webb could be available via trade, likely if the right price is named.

As of now, experienced, reliable options, at least when it comes to health, include Chris Sale, Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder. Didier Fuentes will get the chance to show he can be a starter. JR Ritchie is an option, and AJ Smith-Shawver has broken camp as a rotation arm before.

Still, you need more than five arms. Having another arm or two who could provide consistent innings would go a long way.

Right-Handed Bat

Right-handed bats performed statistically worse than left-handed bats on the team.

Right-handed bats posted a .691 OPS against righties and a .665 OPS against lefties. Meanwhile, left-handed hitters posted a .756 OPS and a .740 OPS for those same splits.

If Mauricio Dubón walks, that could make the issue worse. Perhaps Austin Riley and Sean Murphy see improvements next season. That would help, but they need to get bat in the mix.

Some notable options who are free agents include Seiya Suzuki, Randy Arozarena and Taylor Ward. The two can also play left field, helping fill a key position. Suzuki provides the bat, but doesn't have much of a track record of playing the open outfield spot, assuming that even matters in decision-making.

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