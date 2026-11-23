The deadline for teams to tender contracts to players for the 2027 season or release them came and went on Nov. 20, and reliever Dylan Lee was one of the lucky few who received one. Lee is expected to be a key contributor to the Atlanta Braves' bullpen whenever play begins, and why wouldn't he be?

The 32-year-old lefty has been an integral part of Atlanta's pitching staff ever since his rookie year in 2021, helping the Braves capture their first World Series title since 1995. He's a reliable southpaw with a 2.89 career ERA who could pair nicely with Robert Suárez and newly signed Evan Phillips at the end of games.

So why is there a question? Because Lee's 2026 season was a tale of two halves, a literal Jekyll and Hyde affair. His 3.09 ERA and 0.97 WHIP look good enough, but they don't tell the whole story. In the season's first half, Lee posted a 1.47 ERA in 43 innings and allowed an opponents' batting average of just .143. The ERA was as low as 0.97 at the end of June. Lee was pitching like one of the best relievers in the entire league.

But the second half was a different story. Lee's ERA ballooned to 6.00 in just 24 innings, and opponents saw the ball much better against him, hitting .287 collectively. After an award-worthy first three months, including a scoreless month of June, the second half got away from him, with a 5.54 ERA in July, 4.91 in August and 7.50 in September.

So, what happened to Dylan Lee? The man himself may have offered the most plausible explanation. When asked if he may be tipping his pitches while speaking to the media at the end of August, Lee said, "It's just something I'm doing with my mechanics. They obviously see something. So, I'm gonna just work on it, talk with our guys and get it cleaned up." Manager Walt Weiss wondered if fatigue may have played a factor. "I know he's had a pretty good workload, nothing absurd or anything. You wonder about fatigue. But he feels great."

The real problem may have been the effectiveness of Lee's slider, his bread-and-butter pitch. According to Baseball Savant, he threw that pitch 52% of the time in 2026, and opponents went from hitting .147 against it in the first half of the season to .323 in the second. Earlier in the year, Lee would bury that pitch down in the zone, but as the year went on, his command of the breaking pitch waned. He began leaving it in the heart of the strike zone.

The problem persisted in the postseason, as he gave up the game-tying and go-ahead homers to Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, respectively, in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series. Both long balls were the result of missed location on that slider.

This doesn't mean Lee should stop relying on that slider. It's his money pitch. It just means that Braves leadership has to wonder which version of Dylan Lee they'll get in 2027: the guy with a sub-1.00 ERA through June, or the guy who couldn't command his best pitch.

That matters because the bullpen has more uncertainty than its payroll suggests. Both Suárez and Phillips are coming back from recent arm problems, and the bullpen's top lefty is coming off a bad second half. Lee has been one of Atlanta's most reliable bullpen arms for half a decade now. Now, with Raisel Iglesias a free agent and the closer spot up for grabs, the Braves can't afford for Lee to be the guy who had an ERA over 6.00 down the stretch.

Stability was one thing the Atlanta pitching staff did not have a year ago. It's up to him to find command on his slider and return to being the reliable late-inning option the Braves are familiar with.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Braves on SI newsletter for the latest news