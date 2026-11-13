Braves Still in Play to Re-Sign Raisel Iglesias

For four and a half seasons, Raisel Iglesias has been a mainstay in the Atlanta Braves' bullpen. While he's currently a free agent, a return is still in play.

According to MLB insider Francys Romero, the Braves, along with the Detroit Tigers, is among the multiple teams showing interest in Iglesias.

Raisel Iglesias has drawn interest from multiple teams, including the Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers, per sources.



The 36-year-old right-hander is coming off a season in which he posted a 2.55 ERA with 34 saves. — Francys Romero (@FrancysRomero) November 13, 2026

Iglesias is coming off his first career season being named an All-Star. During his time with the Braves, he's posted a 2.39 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP and 131 saves. After another solid campaign, it's understandable why the Braves would want him back.

With the recent signing of Evan Phillips, it gave the impression that his time with the Braves could be over. However, there may be a scenario where the Braves can have their cake and eat it, too.

If they're able to re-sign Iglesias, then one of the top bullpens in baseball would simply be getting stronger with the addition of Phillips. Robert Suarez is under contract for two more years. Ray Kerr, Dylan Dodd and Dylan Lee all still have club control. There could be some solid continuity going into the next MLB season, should it be either 2027 or 2028.

Last year, Iglesias re-signed on a one-year $16 million deal. The money isn't really the primary focus of what could be next for him. Is he landing himself a one-year contract again regardless, or is he looking for a multi-year deal just in case?

Entering his late 30s, how long he actually wants to play is also something that will eventually have to be considered. If he, for example, wants to pitch again for one year and then see how he feels, the looming lockout could take away that hypothetical option.

If he takes a two-year contract, he guarantees at least another year in 2028. But he also may not want to pitch in 2028. These potential factors will make it interesting to see how his free agency plays out.

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