What to Know for Braves Makeup Game vs White Sox

Back to Chicago, the Atlanta Braves go. They're set for a single against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night. Since a single game is a rare occurrence, let's get everyone up to speed ahead of the game.

So, Why the One Game in Chicago?

A valid question. It's been a couple of months now, after all. The series finale for the Braves' three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on June 11 was postponed due to some serious weather in Chicago that impacted the entire series.

Since the Braves are in the midwest playing the Minnesota Twins and the Milwaukee Brewers, it was an easy open day for them to choose. Fortunately for them, the White Sox were in Chicago this week with an open date.

In a sense, this is technically a series finale. The Braves look to avoid being swept after losing both games at Rate Field back in June.

How Does This Impact the Roster?

In no different way than a regular game. There is no 27th man for a single makeup game. That's just for doubleheaders. If the Braves make a move, it's not for this specific reason.

Probable Starter for Braves vs White Sox

Grant Holmes is set to take the mound for the Braves in Chicago. It's technically his second start in this series. He pitched the game on June 9, when the Braves lost on a walk-off home run by Braden Montgomery in the bottom of the 10th to lose 6-5.

Holmes allowed three earned runs across 3 3/2 innings pitched. He allowed double the runs in the same number of innings pitched in his last start, but he had two scoreless starts with six innings pitched before that.

The White Sox will send Anthony Kay to the mound. He been one of the White Sox most reliable starters this season, and especially over his last seven starts. He has a 3.38 ERA in that span.

How to Watch the Game

The game, in the Braves' TV market, will air on BravesVision. In Chicago, if any White Sox fans come across this page, will air on the Chicago Sports Network.

First pitch for the game is set for 2:10 p.m. EDT, which is 1:10 p.m. local time.

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