Where Braves Pitchers Robert Suárez, Joe Jiménez Stand in Final Month

Two notable members of the Atlanta Braves bullpen continue to work their way back from their respective injuries.

Manager Walt Weiss provided an update on right-hander Robert Suárez and also weighed in on the status of right-hander Joe Jiménez.

Suárez has progressed further, and he is expected to throw a live batting practice early next week. It's the last step he needs to complete for before he can head to a rehab assignment.

It could happen up in Chicago when the Braves are playing the Cubs, but Weiss was unsure. It could happen down in Atlanta at Truist Park or in Florida at their complex in North Port as well, hypothetically.

When discussing the status of the bullpen at this time, Weiss expressed excitement about the potential return of Suárez. This should indicate some confidence that he is going to be back this year.

The setup man hasn't seen action in a game since June 19, and was placed on the injured list June 26 with right forearm inflammation. The Braves at first tried to see if he could get some rest to ease the soreness, but it was clear he was going to be out for a while.

On Sept. 1, he was moved to the 60-day injured list to clear space on the 40-man roster. He is still eligible to be back at any time since he's been on this current injured list stint for more than 60 days.

Jiménez Has Hope for Future

When asked about his status down the stretch, Weiss didn't have much to add besides that Jiménez had hope again. At this point, barring an unexpected announcement, it can be banked on that he's not back this season.

"Until guys go out on a rehab assignment, it's tough to project where they're at," Weiss said. "There's a lot more to do before they're actually pitching in a major league game."

There was no mention of a potential live batting practice anytime soon. We'll have to see if that develops. From what was last reported, he's been throwing off a mound and doing side sessions.

For now, they're just happen Jiménez was able to be with the team, be in the clubhouse and partake in the team photo for this season.

"Like I said before, I'm just glad he's got hope again," Weiss added. "Now, when he's on a major league mound again, I'm not sure. But I think he has that hope again."

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