Kinley Back From Paternity List, Braves Option Starter to Triple-A

The Atlanta Braves have positioned the bullpen for the final series before the All-Star break. The team announced that Tyler Kinley is back from the paternity list and that Hurston Waldrep has been optioned to Triple-A.

Kinley is the second player to be reinstated from the list this week. Eli White returned from being away the day before. There could be a lot more dad strength on this team now.

Both spent the maximum three games permitted on the paternity list.

The Braves will have an extra arm for the upcoming series against the St. Louis Cardinals. With Robert Suarez expected to be out for a while longer, Kinley provides a veteran reinforcement. They don't need five starters at the moment, which gives them the flexibility to option him ahead of the break.

Once they get back from the All-Star break, they'll need a fifth arm. That could mean Waldrep comes back up eventually, but he wouldn't have to right away.

Chris Sale, Reynaldo López, Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder can all pitch in whichever is the desired order by the team before calling upon a fifth starter. The next time they'll need that option is on July 21.

By then, it's possible that Martín Pérez is back from the injured list, and Waldrep can stay in Triple-A and continue to get work in. With López back in the rotation, they could have that choice by then.

Other options, such as Spencer Strider and AJ Smith-Shawver, aren't close to being ready.

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