Where This Braves Team Stacks Up Within Franchise History

The Atlanta Braves picked up the sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend. After some missed opportunities to breakout the brooms recently, they broke through. It can be done.

In total, it's their third sweep of the season, and with that big win in the books, they're making a push for history.

The Braves have improved to 45-21 (.682) on the season. Not only is this the best record in MLB, it's tied with the 2003 and 1998 teams for the best 66-game start in modern franchise history. Both teams went on to win division titles and over 100 games.

That 1998 team specifically finished with the most wins in franchise history with 106 (.654 winning percentage). If the current winning percentage possessed by the 2026 team holds, they'd finish with 110 wins, beating that previous best by a decent margin.

Even with early run, none of this is being taken for granted. They know what it's like to be in the opposite situation. They know what it's like to see teams catch up with them despite having sizable leads.

Perhaps that mindset has been what's key to keeping the foot on the gas pedal this whole time.

How the Stats Compare to Previous Teams

The Braves are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the lead the National League as a team with 90 home runs. The only team with more home runs are the New York Yankees.

They're on pace for 220 home runs on the season. It's far off from the totals hit during most recent season, let alone the historic 2023 season that saw them belt 307 home runs.

However, based on total runs scored, they're on pace to be among one of best among Braves teams in the modern era (since 1901). At this current rate, they'd finish with 844 runs. Only four teams have scored more: 2023 (947), 2003, (907), 2019 (855) and 2006 (849).

As a team, their pitching staff has a 3.19 ERA. If they were to maintain this, it would be the sixth best of the divisional era (since 1969).

A major takaway is that this is a pretty good Braves team. One thing that stands out is that these teams all have one thing in common: None of them won a World Series. This team has a major task of bucking this trend.

Right now, they seem unbeatable. They just have to take this momentum and carry it through a five- and later seven-game series.

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