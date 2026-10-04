Why Braves Need to Roll with Chris Sale for Game 2 Against Dodgers

They're not facing elimination just yet, but the Atlanta Braves arguably already have their backs against the wall. After a loss in a Game 1 where the final score was closer than the actual game indicated, they need to turn to the right guy to get back in this series before heading back to Atlanta.

As it should be the case, the Braves are waiting to see how Chris Sale feels on Sunday morning. By this point, they've likely already had several conversations and maybe even have an unannounced decision lined up.

We won't know for sure until it becomes official.

If he's feels he's ready, now is the time to go for it. Yes, he threw 21 pitches on Thursday. It's why he wasn't available for Game 1, but that doesn't mean he's totally out of commission for Game 2.

He threw 21 pitches. In a way, that was his throwing program for the week. He had thrown beyond that, even up to 30 or so pitches, there would be more of a case to wait.

But it's about the sweet spot for him to have the chance to recover for a couple of days and then go back out there for a regularly scheduled start.

Let's address a counterargument. During the regular season, rest was prioritized for Sale. They wanted to keep the 37-year-old veteran as fresh as they could.

However, there is an underlying reason for that. They want him to be ready to go for October. Now.

Should he not feel good or he says he's fine but something is up, then that's the one exception. Then, a lot more could be compromised by sending him out there. If that's not the case, hand him the ball.

It's partially why he was available for Game 3 of the NLWCS. Yes, all hands were on deck, but being fresh played a role in having him as an option. The same logic can be applied here, even when it's not an elimination game.

Things go south again for them, and his start could be coming too late. Coming into Game 3 tied 1-1 instead of being down 2-0 makes all the difference in the world. It's a new series. It's a de facto best-of-3 instead of having to win three in a row.

All hands should already be on deck. Tuesday can be the point of the discussion after Sunday. Tyler Mahle will have had more rest by then. If he feels good, there's the Game 3 starter.

The Braves have more reasons to roll with their ace now compared to any later date.

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