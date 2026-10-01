Why Grant Holmes is Key for Braves' Biggest Game of the Year

Manager Walt Weiss hasn't officially named a starter for the Atlanta Braves' winner-take-all Game 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies, but all signs point toward Grant Holmes handling "a bulk of the innings" in the biggest game of the season, according to MLB.com's Mark Bowman.

That phrasing leaves open the possibility that Holmes doesn't technically start, but instead follows an opener — and Atlanta has a couple of realistic options if that's the plan. Brent Suter filled that exact role on Sept. 26 against the Miami Marlins, tossing three scoreless innings on just one hit.

He wasn't the only one who got the opener treatment in that same series: Ray Kerr was actually used as an opener for Holmes himself to close out the regular season, also throwing three shutout innings before handing things off.

It wouldn't be the first time this season Holmes has entered in a bulk relief role, either — he came in for an injured Bryce Elder on June 27 in San Francisco and threw four innings of one-hit ball in a loss to the Giants.

That kind of flexibility isn't new for Holmes. He's been a versatile arm throughout his professional career. During his rookie season in 2024, he made 19 of his 26 major league appearances out of the bullpen, and he even spent time as the closer during his time with Triple-A Gwinnett. He's since settled into more of a traditional starter's role in Atlanta, but his track record of adapting to whatever role is asked of him could end up being exactly what the Braves need in this must-win spot.

Whatever form his outing takes, the numbers behind Holmes facing Philadelphia are encouraging. He's 1-0 against the Phillies in four starts this season, with a 3.05 ERA across 20.2 innings, 14 strikeouts and 8 walks. His career track record against Philadelphia is even better: a 2-1 record with a 2.54 ERA and 23 strikeouts across eight career appearances.

There is one wrinkle worth watching. Holmes has posted a notably higher ERA at Truist Park than on the road this season — 4.54 at home compared to 2.46 away — which matters given Game 3 will be played in Atlanta. But that home and road split comes with some reassurance attached: Holmes is coming off an excellent September, posting a minuscule 1.96 ERA and holding opposing hitters to a .229 average over the month.

Whether Holmes ends up facing Aaron Nola or Zack Wheeler on the other side — with Phillies manager Don Mattingly still weighing his own Game 3 options — Holmes will need to be at his best, in whatever form that takes, to keep Atlanta's championship hopes alive.

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