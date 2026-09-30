Tyler Mahle Pitches Through Injury, What It Could Have Meant for Braves

Tyler Mahle got his big moment, pitching in a postseason game for the first time. He made it count, going seven innings of one-run ball for the Atlanta Braves in what proved to be a crushing loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

What was revealed later is that it could have been more dire much earlier in the day. Mahle's long-awaited start nearly didn't happen.

Manager Walt Weiss said that Tyler Mahle experienced an abdominal pull while warming up for the game. They went to the length to say they were scrambling.

"We weren't sure. It was right up until gametime, after he came out of the bullpen" Weiss said. "He ended up working through it and it got better as the game went on."

Mahle's first innning provided somewhat of a scare. He got into a jam and allowed a run in the top of the first inning. It could have spelled early troubles, but he got through it and settled in.

He only allowed three hits over the following six innings and struck out five more. When the stakes were high, he pushed through and delivered.

What It Could Have Meant for Braves

There are two ways to look at what the injury could have meant for the team. They run parallel at some point, but they're still distinct.

First, we'll discuss what would have happened if he pitched, and he if couldn't overcome the injury.

It could have meant he was ran out of the game early. That could have meant that the Braves were well behind early. Even if he left the game earlier and it was still a tight game, it would have put more pressure on the bullpen.

They have the long relievers to get through a game, but it impacts who could be available for Game 3. The same goes for the second situation if he had been sidelined entirely. That adds more innings to what would have needed to be covered.

Knowing there is a chance the Braves will go with an opener on Thursday, the more arms, the better. After Mahle pitched seven innings, nearly every pitcher who can give multiple innings is available.

At the time of this article's publication, Thursday's starter or opener had yet to be announced.

They can still turn to Ray Kerr, Victor Mederos, Dylan Dodd and Brent Suter. Kerr and Suter have opened games recently.

None of them have seen action yet in a game. Grant Holmes could still get a start, but they're less reliant on him to chew innings. He could even just be an opener in theory, but it's unlikely he starts the game if he isn't a starter.

An argument can be made that Mahle gave them a chance to win on Thursday as well as Wednesday. The Braves couldn't clinch. The bullpen lost the lead, and the offense missed some key opportunities.

With a 3-1 lead late in the game, this series should have been over. Everyone would have been available for Game 1 against the Dodgers on Saturday. Instead, they have to get over one more hurdle before potentially playing that game.

For what it's worth, they are heading into a winner-take-all with plenty of length. Mahle is a big reason why. Time will tell if it makes a difference.

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