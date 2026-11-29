Tyler Mahle is back in the fray for the Atlanta Braves for the next two seasons. On Sunday, he spoke to the media about his decision to come back and reflected on being able to turn up the dial when the team needed a clutch starting pitcher down the stretch.

He pointed heavily to one teammate for his success during that time: catcher Sean Murphy.

"He calls great games, and it was just - it was up to me to put it in the glove and make competitive pitches," Mahle said to the media on Sunday.

Now, this isn't to say this is solely because of Murphy. Mahle has put in a lot of work to get where he is, even before Murphy was behind the dish with him, including work with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner. That effort also clearly went a long way.

However, it shows how important it is for pitchers to have strong rapport with their catchers. Before the game, a game plan is drawn up with the catcher. Even though a pitching coach does come out to talk to pitchers during mound visits, much of the in-game work falls on the catcher. It makes having the right guy behind the dish matter quite a bit.

Just look to Mahle's teammate, Chris Sale. He's a future Hall of Famer, and he doesn't shake off a single pitch called by the catcher. Sometimes, it seems obvious that a pitcher and catcher work together, but these moments serve as an important reminder of how deep it can go.

However, what stands out about Murphy, and why the two clicked, matters. Veteran experience goes a long way in the comfort that comes with trusting where Murphy spots his glove when calling pitches.

"Whether it be up and away, which, in the past, I haven't been, especially to righties. I don't use that pitch a ton. But that came with, you know, just trusting him and him being around the league - older guy. If a younger catcher, all of a sudden, just flashed fastball up and away, fastball to a righty, I'd probably be like, No, I want it down and away."

Mahle further explained why that experience matters in building that comfort.

"If he calls up and in with my fastball, it must be for a reason. He knows something. He's seen these hitters. He's been around. So, yeah, age of the catcher and experience is a big part of it, too."

The Difference in Experience for Mahle and Catchers

The right-hander has never had Drake Baldwin as his catcher, so we can't use him for a comparison, even as a way to show whether Baldwin, as a young catcher, is an exception. However, Mahle's experience with young catchers during the 2026 season back in San Francisco explains it to an extent.

He worked with multiple catchers over in San Francisco who were 27 years old or younger. Here is the ERA and WHIP he had with two of those younger catchers with whom he had more than one start:

• Daniel Susac: 10.98 ERA, 1.98 WHIP, 26 2/3 innings

• Patrick Bailey: 4.05 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 19 2/3 innings pitched.

There is an exception. He had a 3.10 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP over 22 2/3 innings with Jesús Rodríguez, 24 years old.

Now, you look to the more veteran catchers who caught him in 2026: Murphy and Eric Haase:

• Murphy: 1.99 ERA, 0.95 WHIP

• Haase: 3.10 ERA, 1.08 WHIP

Nothing can be concluded here scientifically, but some understanding can be made from the sample size that came from just the 2026 season. A verteran catcher brought some comfort for Mahle on the mound.

He's not the first to credit Murphy. He likely won't be the last. While there are certainty other discussion points around Murphy, whether it be his health or his performance at the plate, it's clear he still brings strong value just from how he works with the pitching staff.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Braves on SI newsletter for the latest news