Young Talent in Braves System Continuing Upward Trend

A group of young talent at the plate is showing what could be in store for the Atlanta Braves in the future.

According to co-host of the Hardcore Braves Podcast, Ben Weaver, there are 11 players in the minor leagues who are 21 years or younger with seven home runs or more, 10 stolen bases or more and a 120 or better wRC+.

Four of those players are in the lower levels of the Braves system: Tate Southisene (Single-A), Luis Guanipa (Single-A), Isaiah Drake (High-A) and Eric Hartman (High-A).

There are 11 players in all of MiLB 21 or younger with the following:



7+ HR

10+ SB

120 or better wRC+



The Braves system has 4 of those guys



Tate Southisene, Luis Guanipa, Isaiah Drake, and Eric Hartman 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cY0WgvsiHh — Ben Weaver (@weaver_cards) May 20, 2026

Drake and Hartman recently gained recognition from Baseball America as prospects to watch. Hartman specifically was named a top-100 prospect by the publication. A pick in the 20th round is proving to be a steal.

There were recent rumors that he may be bound for Double-A, which could be the case sometime this season. However, for now, he's sticking around High-A. To complement his 13 home runs and 25 total extra-base hits so far, he's stolen 16 bases.

Drake has 14 stolen bases to go with his seven home runs this season. He has nine doubles as well for 16 total extra-base hits.

Speed to complement power is going to be a continued trend during the look at this group of prospects.

Southisene was the team's first-round pick in last year's draft. After seeing some growing pains during his debut last season, he's had little trouble finding consistency in 2026. Along with the aforementioned offensive showing, he has 32 stolen bases in 39 games.

His speed has been highlighted before, but when a player is averaging nearly one per game, it's worth circling back to from time to time.

Guanipa is the No. 20 prospect in the Braves’ system. He’s had some stints with Augusta in previous seasons, but the 20-year-old spent much of his early career in the Dominican Summer League and the Florida Complex League.

Now, he’s a full-time ballplayer in Single-A and has found his stride. He has 16 total extra-base hits this season, and he’s already at 21 stolen bases.

MLB.com has all four of these prospects in the top-30. However, the only prospects who are in the top-100 are JR Ritchie, who saw his first stint in the major leagues recently, and Cam Caminiti. Both of those prospects are top-two in the Braves system.

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