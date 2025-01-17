Braves Insider Takes Issue With 2B Rankings After Ozzie Albies Snub
MLB Network continued Thursday with the Shredder List, which ranks the top 10 players at each position around the league.
But the list didn't persist without controversy. After the list of top 10 second basemen didn't include Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies, The Athletic's David O'Brien criticized the MLB Network rankings on X (formerly Twitter).
The Shredder List emphasizes the best players "right now." So, it significantly takes into account injuries and the most recent MLB season.
In 2024, Albies didn't repeat his stellar offensive numbers from the previous season. In 99 games, he hit .251 with a .707 OPS. That OPS was a far cry from his .849 OPS in 2023.
Albies also missed two months last season because of a broken wrist.
With those facts in mind, it's understandable that Albies isn't receiving recognition as one of baseball's best players. But based on previous rankings from The Shredder List, it's still a little surprising Albies didn't crack the top 10 at second base.
Braves catcher Sean Murphy and third baseman Austin Riley both dealt with injuries and didn't have the same offensive numbers in 2024 as they did in 2023. Yet, MLB Network still ranked both as top 10 players at their respective positions this offseason.
Perhaps Alibies getting left off the top 10 list at second baseman has more to do with the other players at the position. Currently, there are a lot of elite second baseman around baseball.
But it still feels odd Albies wasn't on the list at all. O'Brien clearly stated Albies shouldn't just be on the list, but in the top five.
Interestingly, Albies posted a similar numbers in 2022 as he did in 2024. In 2022, he also only played 64 contests because of multiple injuries.
But he followed up that disappointing campaign with a .280/.336/.513 slash line in 2023. Albies posted the second-best OPS of his career during 2023.
At just 28 years old, Albies is a prime bounce back candidate for that type of campaign in 2025 if he remains healthy.
In eight MLB seasons, Albies has made three All-Star teams and won two National League Silver Slugger awards. He's a lifetime .270 hitter with a .792 career OPS.