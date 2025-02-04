OF Ramón Laureano Finds New Home: Report
Another former Atlanta Braves player landed on his feet with the Baltimore Orioles on Feb. 4.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported outfielder Ramón Laureano signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Orioles.
Laureano became a free agent this offseason after the Braves allowed the tender contract deadline to pass on Nov. 22 without tendering Laureano a deal.
Although he was merely an injury fill-in during 2024, the move was somewhat surprising. On Nov. 23, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked Laureano the fifth-best player among those not to receive a tendered contract before the deadline.
But with Michael Harris II expected to be fully healthy in 2024 and Ronald Acuña Jr. on his way back, the Braves found Laureano expendable.
If the Braves had tendered Laureano a deal, he would have made about $6.37 million for the 2025 campaign. His contract with the Orioles is more than $2 million less.
Without Laureano, though, the Braves pursued other outfield options in MLB free agency. They ultimately landed 2024 All-Star Jurickson Profar on a three-year, $42 million deal.
Meanwhile, Laureano will join Charlie Morton as former Braves in Baltimore during 2025. In 226 plate appearances with the Braves last season, Laureano slashed .296/.327/.505 with 10 home runs, 29 RBI, 28 runs and 5 stolen bases.
Laureano and Profar are an interesting comparison. Last season for the San Diego Padres, Profar registered a .280/.380/.459 slash line in 668 plate appearances. He made the NL All-Star team for the first time in 2024.
Laureano had superior averages and slugging percentages than Profar, but Laureano did that in a smaller sample. Laureano hit .143 with a .494 OPS in 31 games with the Cleveland Guardians to begin the 2024 campaign.
Still, Laureano, who is actually a year younger than Profar, has a better career average and OPS than the Braves new left fielder.
But the Braves will pay Profar twice as much as they would have likely paid Laureano with a tendered contract. So, Atlanta is apparently very confident Profar is the preferred option to have going forward.
As for Laureano, he will go back to the American League. Prior to his stint with the Braves, Laureano had only played for the Guardians and Oakland Athletics in his MLB career.