Ronald Acuña Jr. Return Date Set, Braves Provide Chris Sale, Other Injury Updates
The Atlanta Braves are inching closer to full health.
Manager Brian Snitker told reporters Thursday that right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. worked out in New York before taking an early flight to Cleveland. The Braves plan to activate the right fielder from the injured list Friday before the team begins a weekend series versus the Guardians.
Snitker also told reporters that left-handed starter Chris Sale will make another rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Gwinnett. Like Acuña, Sale appears close to returning for the Major League club.
However, other starting pitchers Reynaldo López and Spencer Schwellenbach are not. Neither is relief pitcher Joe Jiménez.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Set to Return Friday for Braves
The right fielder hasn't played since suffering a lower-leg injury on July 29 against the Kansas CIty Royals. Acuña exited in the sixth inning in obvious pain.
Initially, the fear was the 2023 MVP winner suffered another serious injury. The Braves lost Acuña to two separate ACL tears -- one in each knee -- during the 2021 and 2024 seasons.
While talking about the injury in front of reporters after exiting on July 29, Acuña fought back visible tears.
"Of course. It's an injury. I'm worried," Acuña said, via 92.9 The Game's Grant McAuley, through the team translator.
But the right fielder avoided serious injury. MLB.com's Mark Bowman reported on July 30 that he could return in 2-3 weeks. Friday will be about two and a half weeks since Acuña's initial injury.
The Braves star is batting .306 with 14 home runs, 48 runs, 26 RBI and four steals with a 1.005 OPS in 55 games this season.
Another Rehab Start Scheduled for Chris Sale
Sunday will be Sale's second rehab start. He threw 40 pitches Tuesday night at Triple-A, giving up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out two batters.
The left-hander landed on the 60-day injured list in June because of a fractured left ribcage. Sale suffered the injury while trying to finish a complete game shutout versus the New York Mets on June 18.
During the ninth inning of that game, Sale made a diving play to record an out.
In 15 outings this season, Sale has gone 5-4 with a 2.52 ERA. He has also posted a 1.164 WHIP with 165 strikeouts in 89.1 innings.
Sale was 5-2 with a 1.23 ERA in the 10 outings just prior to his injury.
The Braves didn't have as good of news on the injury front for other pitchers Thursday. López and Schwellenbach are each still on the 60-day injured list and don't appear to have made much progress in their returns.
López has been out since March 31 because of right shoulder inflammation. He underwent arthroscopic surgery, and August was deemed the earliest he could return.
Schwellenbach has been sidelined since the first week of July because of a fractured right elbow.
Meanwhile, Jiménez won't pitch for the Braves bullpen this season. He had knee surgery on Oct. 29 last year and was expected to miss 8-12 months.