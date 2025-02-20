Braves Streaming Options Expand Further With Newest Announcement
The Atlanta Braves streaming package is finally here. As is standard with lots of streaming packages today, Braves Country will have their choice between a monthly or yearly subscription.
Braves fans will also have a season pass as a third option.
The AJC"s Justin Toscano reported FanDuel Sports Network announced on Feb. 20 the three different payment plans for their new direct-to-consumer options. The sports network also announced more pricing details.
The monthly plan for the FanDuel Sports Network app was already set at $19.99 per month. Beginning on Feb. 21, users can purchase a season pass to stream Braves games for $122.99.
If fans prefer not to pay for Spring Training games, they can buy their season pass beginning on March 20 for $105.99.
Users could also purchase an annual subscription to the app for $189.99. With that subscription, streamers will have access to either the Atlanta Hawks or the Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes during the baseball offseason.
There is actually another option to bundle all three sports -- baseball (Braves), basketball (Hawks) and hockey (Predators and Hurricanes) -- into the same streaming package. That bundle is listed as $25.99 per month.
FanDuel Sports Network, which was formerly known as Bally Sports, will also be available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video. However, customers must live in a Braves designated geographic area to be able to see the team on Prime Video.
The same is true for the FanDuel Sports Network app. If fans wish to watch Atlanta baseball outside of Braves Country, they will still need a MLBTV subscription.
The Braves have been available to stream through the Bally Sports app in the past. However, this season will be the first time users will be able to purchase a direct streaming package to watch the team without cable.
Not only will this allow cord cutters to watch the Braves, it will give fans another option to see Atlanta baseball if the regional sports network and a cable company engage in a dispute that leads to blackouts. That happened with Bally Sports and Comcast last season.
The Braves have offered the FanDuel Sports Network app for three months free to their A-List members. Those fans should have received an e-mailed promo code to access the free promotion.
The three-month free period begins as soon as the code is redeemed. April 30 is the final day A-list members can use the code.
The Braves will have their first Spring Training broadcast on March 2 versus the New York Yankees. Atlanta will open the regular season versus the San Diego Padres on March 27.