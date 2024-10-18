Braves Suggested as Trade Destination for 25-HR Outfielder
The Atlanta Braves could have a crowded outfield at the beginning of the 2025 season although that could depend on if 2023 National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. will be ready to return by opening day.
But that didn't stop Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer from connecting the Braves to a trade for another outfielder.
On Friday, Rymer named a player "most likely" to be traded from every MLB team. For the Los Angeles Angels, he selected outfielder Taylor Ward.
For each trade candidate, Rymer also named three potential trade fits. Rymer named the Braves one of his possible fits for Ward.
"Even after a 99-loss season, Angels owner Arte Moreno wants to contend in 2025. So much so that he's willing to raise payroll," wrote Rymer.
"Yet you can rest assured teams will be calling about the veterans the Angels have left, and arguably the most valuable of those is Taylor Ward. He's been a consistently above-average hitter for four years now, and he's fresh off leading L.A. with 25 homers.
"The 30-year-old is controlled through 2026, with his salary set to rise to $9.2 million in 2025. It's a fair amount, yet it's also $9.2 million more than Moreno could commit to a free agent if a team makes a fair offer for Ward."
Ward's 25 home runs in 2024 were a new career high. He smashed 23 bombs in 2022, but he hit only 14 homers while playing in 97 games during the 2023 campaign.
In addition to the 25 home runs, Ward also posted a .246/.323/.426 slash line with 75 RBI and 73 runs in 663 plate appearances across 156 games this past season.
The Braves reportedly inquired about Ward before the MLB trade deadline. But Atlanta acquired right fielder Jorge Soler at the deadline and continued to regularly start Ramón Laureano instead of also adding Ward.
Meanwhile, Ward stayed with the Angels. He could again, as Ward is projected to have an affordable $8.75 million salary in 2025 and is under team control for another season. But the Angels could also trade him to acquire more younger pieces.
Ward was an appealing midseason option for the Braves because of their outfield injuries. But Michael Harris II returned to have a stellar final month of the season, and Acuña could be back for opening day.
That's led to some chatter that the Braves could trade Jorge Soler. In fact, on Friday, Rymer named Soler the "most likely" trade candidate in Atlanta.
Even if the Braves trade Soler, it seems unlikely they would then turn around and acquire another outfielder. But at least with Ward, he wouldn't be a liability in the field like Soler currently is.