Atlanta Braves, Dylan Lee Agree to Contract for 2025
The Atlanta Braves have avoided arbitration with left-handed pitcher Dylan Lee. They have agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.025 million.
The 30-year-old pitcher has three more years of control, according to Spotrac.
With the potential departure of lefty AJ Minter in free agency, Lee has the potential to take on a bigger role in the back end of the bullpen.
By the nature of his role, he’s primarily pitched in the sixth inning or later. However, baseball references indicated that he has primarily pitched in what they have labeled low-leverage situations.
Lee has been part of the Braves bullpen for the last four seasons. In 2024, he had a career year, finishing with a 2.11 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP, a 197 ERA+ and 76 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. All but his WHIP are career highs.
In his career, he has a 2.58 ERA, a 163 ERA+, a 1.11 WHIP and 162 strikeouts in 136 innings pitched in 124 appearances.
He’s been a great example of the Braves figuring out pitching talent from the most unlikely places. In 2021, he was released by the Marlins after Spring Training and the Braves quickly signed him. He spent most of that season with Triple-A Gwinnett but made his Major League debut. He made the postseason roster and earned a World Series ring.
Come the following season, he became a mainstay in the bullpen. The Braves could still add to the bullpen, something that is seen as a major need. However, they do have Lee has the option to try in more key situations if they are in need of a lefty to step up.
Along with Lee, outfielder Jarred Kelenic agreed to a contract on Thursday to avoid arbitration.