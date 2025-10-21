Braves Today

Braves Sign Brother of Aaron Nola, Invite to Spring Training

The Atlanta Braves add catching depth to the system bringing in the sibling of the Phillies' All-Star pitcher

Harrison Smajovits

Another Nola is heading to the NL East and joining the Braves system
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Atlanta Braves are back to work and adding depth to the system. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, they have inked catcher Austin Nola, the brother of Phillies starter Aaron Nola, to a minor league contract with an invite to Spring Training. 

The 35-year-old platoon catcher is coming off a stint with the Colorado Rockies. He spent the majority of his career with the Padres. 

Nola had 38 at-bats with the Rockies across 14 games last season. He batted .184 with a .436 OPS, an RBI and an 18 OPS+. It was the first action that he had seen in the Majors since 2023. 

For those who wonder if this is an indicator of anything else that could happen this offseason, it’s highly unlikely. Teams bring in players for Spring Training and depth in the system every year. Last year, the Braves brought in James McCann and Curt Casali for Spring Training. 

Neither saw action with the Major League team. McCann eventually left after getting an offer from the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Casali was cut before Spring Training even ended. 

Someone like Nola can serve as a veteran presence for younger players in the minors, assuming he sticks around past Spring Training. Sandy León has served that role for the last couple of seasons, and he is expected to do so going forward. He came back recently on a minor league deal. 

If he gets called up to Atlanta, it’s more likely because they either need a third catcher for a late-inning substitution or someone got hurt. 

The Braves will continue to add non-roster invitees as the winter goes on. It’s not going to be satisfying additions for fans, but they’re a part of the process. Spring Training rosters are large, and there will be split-squad games that need players who can participate. That’s where players like Nola come in handy, too.

