Braves Activate RHP Acquired in Overnight, Yankees Series Rotation Set
The Atlanta Braves announced Friday morning that right-hander and late-night trade acquisition Dane Dunning has reported to the big league club. He’ll be ready for action in the upcoming home series against the New York Yankees.
Dunning was acquired late Thursday night in a trade with the Texas Rangers in exchange for right-hander José Ruiz and cash considerations. Jesse Chavez was designated for assignment for the umpteenth time to make room on the 40-man roster.
He’ll serve as a long relief option, but has been a starting pitcher for most of his career, including at the Triple-A level this season.
In five appearances this season, he has a 3.38 ERA across 10 2/3 innings pitched. He's made exclusively long relief appearances, apart from one appearance where he was run out after two-thirds of an inning pitched. He's given the Rangers up to three innings in an outing twice.
While he won’t be jumping into the rotation this weekend, he can pinpoint a logical time that we could see him make his debut. Left-hander Joey Wentz is scheduled to start Saturday’s game. Like Dunning, Wentz has been used as a long relief option this season. He pitched three innings in his Braves debut on July 12. This will be Wentz’s first MLB start in nearly two years.
Dunning will likely come in to pitch after Wentz if there is a planned time to utilize him. Both pitchers could give the Braves up to six combined innings before handing it over to the back end of the bullpen.
The Braves need innings with the loss of key rotation arms in a short swoop. Chris Sale and Spencer Schwellenbach both went on the injured list a couple weeks apart in June, joining Reynaldo López and AJ Smith-Shawver as pitchers out long-term.
Manager Brian Snitker has opted for the bullpen day twice recently, both to mixed results on the mound. Both Wentz or Dunning could be stretched out further over a few outings to add another arm to the rotation. However, Atlanta Braves on SI has no confirmation on whether that is a plan. This is purely a possibility based on the previous experience of both pitchers.
The outlook for the rotation this weekend is as follows:
- Friday: Spencer Strider (3-7, 3.94 ERA)
- Saturday: Joey Wentz (0-0, 0.00 ERA with Braves)
- Sunday: Grant Holmes (4-8, 3.77 ERA)