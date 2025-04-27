Braves Call Up Former Angels Starting Pitcher, DFA Fan Favorite Again
The Atlanta Braves recalled right-handed pitcher Davis Daniel to the Major League roster on Sunday. In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Jesse Chavez was once again designated for assignment.
Daniel was acquired in December as part of one of the numerous transactions between the Braves and Angels. The Braves sent over minor-league left-handed pitcher Mitch Farris in exchange.
He was born in Atlanta but spent his high school years in Montgomery, Ala. Arguably, he still spent his formative years within the borders of what is considered Braves Country.
He made his debut in 2023, pitching three games out of the bullpen to a 2.19 ERA. When the Angels called him up last season, he was added to the rotation. In six starts, he had a shaky 6.23 ERA across 30 1/3 innings.
In three starts with Triple-A, he had a 4.63 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP with nine strikeouts in 11 1/2 innings pitched.
At the time of this article's publishing, the Braves have all three starters for the Rockies series listed as TBD. Daniel could potentially take one of the spots in the rotation. He could also take over Chavez's spot in the bullpen. Both areas of the pitching staff could use the assistance.
Chavez has now been DFA's twice in April. The man can't catch a break. Last time, he elected free agency but immediately re-signed and went to Triple-A. In two appearances, one for each time he's been called up, he allowed two runs over three innings pitched.
With the history between him and the Braves, it's impossible to rule out he'll be back again. Only when he retires can that be done, and even then people will seculate if he would come out of retire if the Braves need an arm.