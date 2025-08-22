Braves Recently Acquired Starter Reports to Team
The Atlanta Braves announced Friday morning that recently acquired starting pitcher Cal Quantrill has reported to the team. Both of the team's recent additions from the waiver wire have now arrived.
Along with Quantrill, outfielder Jake Fraley will be available for action this weekend.
Quantrill was added off waivers from the Marlins on Thursday afternoon. In corresponding moves to activating him and Fraley, right-handers Dane Dunning and Connor Seabold were options to Triple-A Gwinnett. Left-hander Dylan Dodd was recalled and infielder Luke Williams went on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique muscle.
In 24 starts with the Marlins, he had a 5.50 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP and 82 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched. His season can be described as inconsistent. One month, he has a 2.92 ERA (July), and then, he has a 7.15 ERA in another month (April). He had an 11.25 ERA in August before being shown the door.
Quantrill will pitch this Saturday against the Mets. He took the spot of the Erick Fedde, who was initially scheduled. The Braves switched up the rotation for the weekend further. Spencer Strider was originally scheduled for Sunday, but Bryce Elder is now set to pitch.
The Braves' rotation is far from what we saw at the beginning of the season. All five members of the Opening Day rotation are on the 60-day injured list, with four of them out for the remainder of the season.
Chris Sale is the only Opening Day rotation arm that is going to be back sometime this season. Spencer Schwellenbach and Reynaldo López both aim to be pitching in live batting practice sessions before the end of the year.
Grant Holmes and AJ Smith-Shawver are recovering from UCL injuries. Of the two, Holmes has a shot to be back next season if his rehab goes as planned. If he has surgery, he'll be back in 2027. Smith-Shawver will be back late in 2026 at best.
For what it's worth, they have managed to find some solid options to fill in. Hurston Waldrep and Joey Wentz have recently become solid rotation options that will vy for the job again next season. Spencer Strider has made his return from his own injuries, and while he's had his struggles, he's been a mainstay since late May.
The Braves begin their series with the Mets on Friday. Wentz will take the mound for a 7:15 p.m. first pitch.