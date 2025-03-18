Braves Add Former All-Star Catcher: Report
The Atlanta Braves will add a veteran catcher after all.
Fansided's Robert Murray reported on March 17 that the Braves agreed to a minor-league contract with former All-Star catcher James McCann.
McCann played 65 games for the Baltimore Orioles last season. He hit .234 with a .667 OPS and 17 extra-base hits, including eight home runs, 31 RBI and 27 runs in 233 plate appearances.
The Braves signed McCann the same day the team reassigned fellow veteran catcher Sandy León to minor-league camp.
MLB pundits previously linked McCann to the Braves this month because Atlanta starting catcher Sean Murphy suffered a cracked rib on Feb. 28. Murphy sustained the injury on a hit-by-pitch during a Spring Training contest.
Murphy is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
The Braves didn't pick up fellow veteran catcher Travis d'Arnaud's team option this offseason. That left the team's catching depth rather shallow to begin Spring Training.
Other than León, Chadwick Tromp is the only other catcher (with Murphy out) that the Braves have with MLB experience.
Without Murphy, top Braves prospect Drake Baldwin has become the Braves new projected starting catcher. Baldwin began catching the Braves top starters in Spring Training after Murphy's injury.
On Monday, Baldwin caught Spencer Strider's first outing in about 11 months.
With McCann now in the fold, Baldwin is no longer guaranteed to start. But McCann is only joining the Braves on a minor-league deal, so the safe money is still on Baldwin beginning the 2025 campaign behind the dish in Atlanta.
McCann gives the Braves extra depth, which is needed until Murphy returns. It's possible when Murphy does come back in the middle of April, the Braves prefer McCann over fellow veteran León.
McCann came up as an excellent defender behind the plate with the Detroit Tigers. He then experienced his best offensive season during his first year with the Chicago White Sox in 2019. McCann made the American League All-Star team that year with a .273/.328/.460 slash line. He also had 18 home runs, 60 RBI and 62 runs.
The 34-year-old played another year in Chicago, then two years with the New York Mets and two seasons with the Orioles. He is a career .241 hitter with a .673 OPS.