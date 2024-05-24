Braves Sign Yet Another Discarded Mets Position Player
The Atlanta Braves have had a thing for former New York Mets infielders.
After signing Luis Guillorme to a one year deal for their main infield utility spot (and then trading him to the Los Angeles Angels), the Braves made a cash trade to acquire DFA’d Zack Short, who started the season with the Mets before making a brief cameo with the Boston Red Sox.
Maybe the third time’s the charm?
The Braves today announced that they have signed former Mets infielder Joey Wendle, who was waived last week, to a major league contract. The corresponding move was to option Luke Williams to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Wendle, 34, was 8-36 this season for the Mets after signing a free-agent contract in early November after leaving the Miami Marlins in free agency. A versatile infield defender with experience at all three non-first base infield spots, Wendle started seven games at second base, two at third base, and one at shortstop for New York this season.
Wendle’s contract with New York was a one-year deal with a $2M guarantee, and New York is on the hook for everything but the prorated minimum, which Atlanta will pay for as long as Wendle remains on the major league roster. While he’s not been an offensive threat in the last few seasons, he remains a good defender at the infield spots to the left of first base.
The signing by Atlanta does nothing but help the depth, given that Luke Williams remains in the organization and can go play every day in Gwinnett. It also provides help in case of a league disciplinary action against veteran infielder David Fletcher, currently playing in Gwinnett while being subject to investigation by the league for his involvement with the same illegal bookmaker that Shohei Ohtani’s now-fired interpreter not only frequented but allegedly stole money from Shohei to pay.