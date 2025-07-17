Braves Trade Recently DFA'd Pitcher to Marlins for Cash
The Atlanta Braves announced Wednesday night that they had traded right-hander Michael Petersen to the Miami Marlins in exchange for cash considerations.
Petersen heads back to a previous team. The Marlins claimed him off waivers from the Dodgers midway through last September.
The Braves designated Petersen for assignment on Sunday as part of a flurry of roster moves ahead of the series finale against the Cardinals to shuffle the bullpen.
Petersen has made four appearances for the Braves this season. He's provided multiple long relief appearances but to mixed results. He had a 4.05 ERA in 6 2/3 innings pitched. We'll have to wait and see what happens after he goes through waivers.
His last appearance with the Braves game June 27 during the 13-0 loss to the Phillies following a rain delay. After Bryce Elder was ran out of the game after two innings, Petersen pitched 2 2/3 innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out two.
Right-hander Wander Suero was selected to take Petersen's spot on the 40-man roster and was immediately added to the Major League roster.
Suero last pitched for the Braves during Spring Training and had been with Triple-A Gwinnett for the entire regular season. He made two appearances during Grapefruit League play, allowing two earned runs.
His minor league stats have been solid. In 33 games this season, he has a 1.50 ERA and has saved 11 games in 11 opportunities with Triple-A Gwinnett this season. He came in to pitch for the Braves on Sunday and pitched two perfect innings while striking out three.
The Braves return to action after the All-Star Break on Friday when they start their three-game home series with the New York Yankees. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.