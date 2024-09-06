Whit Merrifield Set to Return to Braves Lineup
Fresh off one of their poorest offensive outings of the season, the Atlanta Braves will receive a boost to their lineup Friday.
Veteran Whit Merrifield will return to play second base for the Braves in the series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. Merrifield will bat second.
Merrifield was hit by a pitch Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies and had been out of the lineup since then. Merrifield didn't play either Wednesday or Thursday although he was reportedly available off the bench Thursday.
The 35-year-old has hit just .219 this season. However, his return is a big deal for the Braves at this point in the season.
Atlanta is already without its top three hitters -- Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley -- because of injuries. Merrifield has largely played second base over the last month in place of Albies.
Since becoming a regular starter, Merrifield has also moved up in Atlanta's lineup. He's provided solid contact and speed often in the No. 2 spot.
In 33 games for the Braves, he has slashed .248/.359/.349 with 7 extra-base hits, including 1 home run. He has hit .258 with 9 runs scored in the past 16 games. During that stretch, he has gone 16-for-62, which includes a 5-for-5 effort on August 26 against the Minnesota Twins.
After only one run scored in Thursday's loss to the Rockies, it will be nice for the Braves to have Merrifield back in the lineup.
In nine MLB seasons, Merrifield has hit .280 with a .742 OPS, 94 home runs, 628 runs and 484 RBI in 1,138 career games. He made three All-Star teams for the Kansas City Royals in 2019, 2021 and 2023.
28-year-old Luke Williams started in place of Merrifield at second base on Tuesday and Wednesday. Williams went 0-for-5 with 2 walks, 1 stolen base and 2 strikeouts in those two games.
The Braves signed Merrifield on July 22. The Philadelphia Phillies released the 35-year-old on July 12.