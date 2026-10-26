As the 2026 World Series shifts to Tampa on Monday night, the Rays face a must-win Game 3 being down 2–0 in the series. If they lose, they’ll face a deficit no team has ever overcome in the World Series, and the Brewers will have four chances to win one last game and sew up their first-ever title.

Tampa Bay will lean on former Brewer Freddy Peralta on the mound, and there could be no better choice for the assignment. The 30-year-old was named the MVP of the American League championship series after he allowed just one run in 12 innings spanning three games, all of which the Rays won. Will that pattern continue against his former team? Follow along with us as we provide commentary on the night’s proceedings.