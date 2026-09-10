The Brewers Are Lapping the Field in Terms of Pitching Velocity

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Antonio Senzatela is a 31-year-old pitcher who has been pitching in the majors for 10 years, mostly as a starter with the Rockies. Converted to the bullpen this year, Senzatela was traded at the deadline to the Brewers. That means he got the “H & H Car Wash” treatment, the name manager Pat Murphy gave to the work of pitching coach Chris Hook and pitching coordinator Jim Henderson, evoking an El Paso breakfast/car wash establishment.

Suddenly, Senzatela is a different pitcher throwing harder than ever. With the Brewers, Senzatela is throwing 88% sinkers and cutters (up from 42%) while reducing his four-seam use to 9% (from 40%). On Sunday he threw the fastest two-seamer of his career: 100.1 mph.

The Brewers know velocity. Of course, there is nobody like Jacob Misiorowski, their ace. But Milwaukee has a half dozen pitchers who throw 100 mph: Misiorowski, Senzatela, Abner Uribe, Aaron Ashby, Trevor Megill and Brandon Sproat. (Dustin May has hit 99.6). Brewers pitchers are on pace to throw nearly twice as many pitches 100 mph than any staff in recorded history:

Most Pitches 100+ MPH in MLB History

Team 100+ MPH Pitches 1. 2026 Brewers 1,046 2. 2018 Cardinals 673 3. 2026 Padres 639 4. 2024 Athletics 565 5. 2015 Reds 533

Sunday was just another day in the world of ever-increasing velocity. Fourteen different pitchers hit 100 mph, including the bullpen tandems of the Padres’ Adrian Morejon and Mason Miller and the Phillies’ Alex McFarlane and Jhoan Duran. There were 73 100-mph pitches in 15 games.

It has become an everyday occurrence like never before. This is the first season in history in which 100-mph pitches will outnumber games played. And with 91 pitchers already throwing 100, we just might get 100 at 100.

Two years ago, MLB released a special report on pitcher injuries. It found that increased velocity—without modulation—was a primary risk factor to arms blowing out. The warning went unheeded.

Pitches at or above 100 mph have increased 47% just since last season, from 3,701 to a prorated 5,450 pitches this season. They are up 198% in five years. And while hitters are seeing many more pitches at 100 mph, the most elite fastballs only are becoming more difficult to hit.