3 Milwaukee Brewers on Roster Bubble Ahead of Playoff Push

The Milwaukee Brewers are in first place in the National League Central and have 35 games left in the regular season before what will hopefully be a deep run in the postseason.

Right now, Milwaukee is sitting pretty with a 78-49 record, 4 1/2 games ahead of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central standings. Plus, the Brewers have a 1 1/2-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball overall.

Now is the time to gear up for the stretch run. On Wednesday, the Brewers got shortstop Cooper Pratt back from the Injured List. Soon enough, Sal Frelick will be back in the mix as well. Plus, there are a few guys to watch down in Triple-A as well.

With that being said, here are four guys who could potentially lose their roster spots down the stretch.

Jonathan Ornelas

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Jonathan Ornelas (13) strikes out during the seventh inning of their game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, August 18, 2026 at American Family Field in. Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee acquired Ornelas earlier in the week as another depth option. But when Frelick is ready to be activated, the most obvious way to get him to the roster arguably would be Ornelas' spot. He has played in three games for the Brewers so far and has slashed .222/.222/.222.

Bryse Wilson

Aug 11, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Bryse Wilson (41) delivers during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers have already designated Wilson for assignment this season. He returned, but he has a 4.40 ERA in 12 appearances so far this season. If the Brewers were to make a change in the bullpen down the stretch, Wilson would be someone to watch.

One hurler who is down in the minors who could arguably help is righty Coleman Crow. Crow has a 3.39 ERA in 14 appearances with Triple-A Nashville, including 13 starts. On the injury front, both JoJo Romero and Abner Uribe are both working their way back. When they're ready to roll, the Brewers will have to make changes.

Grant Anderson

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Grant Anderson against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, changes are going to come to this bullpen down the stretch. Romero and Uribe will be here in the not-so-distant future. They'll help this bullpen in a major way, but difficult decisions will also come.

The Brewers have the third-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.40. Whenever Romero and Uribe return, good pitchers will lose their spots. Anderson is someone to watch. He has a 3.51 ERA in 47 appearances. He has been good for the club overall this season, but again, difficult decisions are on the way to Milwaukee down the stretch.