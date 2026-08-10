Brewers Veteran Pitcher Elects Free Agency From Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers will not be keeping 28-year-old Bryse Wilson in the organization after recently designating him for assignment.

Wilson was designated for assignment in order to make room on the roster for Lyon Richardson. After going through waivers, Wilson went unclaimed. Unfortunately for the Brewers, that doesn't mean that the organization is able to keep him at this time. Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 reported that Wilson cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville, but opted to elect free agency instead.

"Bryse Wilson cleared waivers, was optioned to Triple-A Nashville, and elected free agency," Baumgardt wrote.

Bryse Wilson cleared waivers, was optioned to Triple-A Nashville, and elected free agency. — Hunter Baumgardt (@hunterbonair) August 10, 2026

The Brewers Lost Bryse Wilson To Free Agency

Aug 2, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Bryse Wilson (41) throws during warmups before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We're at a point in the season in which you're going to see fluctuations at the end of the roster. The Brewers have played 118 games. There are injuries, there are guys struggling, and there are plenty of guys doing well. Overall, the Brewers are clearly playing well. They are 30 games above .500 at 74-44. Still, we're in the dog days of summer and that means roster churn as clubs need to look to the minors to fill in.

When it Wilson, he wasn't designated for assignment because of a lack of success in the majors. Wilson was actually very good in a Brewers uniform in a small sample size. He pitched in six games for the organization this season and logged a 2.63 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched. On top of this, he logged a 10-to-0 strikeout-to-walk ratio. You can't really ask for much more out of a hurler.

It also wasn't the first time that he had success in a Brewers uniform. In 2023, he had a 2.58 ERA in 53 appearances for Milwaukee in 76 2/3 innings pitched. In 2024, he had a 4.04 ERA in 34 outings for the Brewers.

It was a surprise, to say the least, to see Wilson be designated for assignment. But, again, that's just the nature of the business at this time of the year. Now, Wilson is out there for the taking in free agency. In a perfect world, the Brewers could find a way to get him back on a new deal. There is precedent. Earlier in the season, the Brewers designated Jake Woodford for assignment and he elected free agency afterward, only to re-sign with the club on a minor league deal. Eventually, he exited again. But it's not unrealistic to hope for another deal.