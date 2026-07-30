A Freddie Peralta Reunion Should Be Brewers' Top Priority At Trade Deadline

The Milwaukee Brewers boast the second-best record in baseball, but even still, are they good enough to win it all this season?

The Brewers were in a similar situation last season, leading the league with a 97-65 record in the regular season, but that didn't mean they were the best team in baseball. Milwaukee fell short in the playoffs, getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.

If the Brewers want things to be different this year, then the impending trade deadline offers the team a perfect opportunity to bolster its roster down the stretch. One of the names that Milwaukee continues to be connected with is New York Mets star pitcher Freddie Peralta.

Milwaukee could use another pitcher to bolster its rotation

Jul 20, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Brewers and Mets have discussed a potential trade involving Peralta ahead of the trade deadline. Milwaukee clearly could use another arm for its starting rotation moving forward.

"The Brewers had baseball's best record last year, but by the time they survived the Cubs in the division series, Milwaukee was just about out of pitching, as manager Pat Murphy acknowledged in an interview last week," ESPN's Buster Olney wrote on Wednesday. "The circumstances are different this year, and also the same: Jacob Misiorowski has developed into baseball's best starting pitcher, giving Milwaukee the kind of ace needed to take down a team like the Dodgers.

"But with the injury to Kyle Harrison, the Brewers could use another arm for their rotation -- for right now and for the postseason. Could there be a Freddy Peralta reunion? Would it make sense for the Brewers to try to fix a pitcher they know so well? Or do they go after Skubal, or Robbie Ray?"

There are other pitching options that the Brewers could consider trading for, but a reunion with Peralta should be their top priority. Though the 30-year-old hurler has struggled this season, going 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA, he's still a two-time All-Star who spent the first eight seasons of his career in Milwaukee. If any team can help Peralta return to form, it's the Brewers.

Peralta excelled during his time with the Brewers and posted a career-high 5.5 WAR just last season after going 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA. In addition to his struggles this season, the star hurler's value likely isn't as high as some pitchers', considering he is on an expiring contract.

Jon Heyman of The New York Post gave an update on Wednesday that there had been little traction between the two teams, but even so, a reunion would be a great idea for the Brewers. If Milwaukee wants to make its first World Series since 1982, the team needs to take this opportunity to improve before the trade deadline.