The Biggest Mistake The Brewers Can't Make This Deadline

The Milwaukee Brewers boast one of the best records in all of baseball, but still could use some improvement as the Aug. 3 trade deadline gets closer and closer.

The Brewers boast a 66-40 record, second only to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite Milwaukee dominating the National League Central division for nearly a decade, winning the division in five of the last eight years and making the playoffs in seven of the past eight seasons, the team has yet to make the most of its success and win a championship. The Brewers have yet to even return to the World Series since 1982.

Milwaukee won its division last season, but still fell short to Los Angeles in the NLCS, getting swept. If the Brewers want to finally get over the hump, one mistake that they can't make at the trade deadline is sitting still and not making any big moves.

Milwaukee needs to make a big move

May 25, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of American Family Field prior to the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers already made their first trade ahead of the deadline, acquiring Lance McCullers Jr. in a trade with the Houston Astros, but the deal soured quickly. The nine-year veteran and former All-Star did not last long in Milwaukee, being DFA'd shortly after joining the team.

Though trading for McCullers Jr. unfortunately didn't work out for the Brewers, taking a chance like that is what the team needs to do right now. In addition to having one of the best records in baseball, Milwaukee also boasted the top-ranked farm system heading into this season, giving the team plenty of talented trade chips.

There are plenty of star players who could instantly bolster the Brewers' chances of winning it all this season, most notably Tarik Skubal. It's unclear whether the Detroit Tigers will even trade the back-to-back American League Cy Young winner, but even if they don't, there are other options available. Milwaukee could look to bolster its bullpen with the addition of Mason Miller, or could turn its attention toward bringing in a star slugger like CJ Abrams.

The Brewers should still be cautious about trading some of their promising young players, like Logan Henderson, but they need to be willing to part with some prospects to make improvements at the trade deadline.

If Milwaukee sits back and lets the trade deadline pass, the team still could make a playoff run, but what will keep history from repeating itself in the playoffs? Bringing in a star player could make all the difference in how far this team can make it this season.