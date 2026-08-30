Abner Uribe Just Gave Brewers Fans Reason to Be Excited

The Milwaukee Brewers have the third-best bullpen ERA in Major League Baseball right now and it's about to get even more dangerous.

Right now, Milwaukee's bullpen ERA sits at an impressive 3.25. On Monday, the Brewers are expected to get one of their very best relievers back into the mix to help. Abner Uribe hasn't pitched in a big league game since Aug. 9. That's about to change. On Saturday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that Uribe is back with the team and is expected to be activated from the Injured List on Monday.

Also, JoJo Romero is trending in the right direction, but he isn't expected to be activated on Monday.

"Abner Uribe and JoJo Romero are back with the Brewers today. Uribe should be activated from the IL on Monday for the start of the Cubs series. For Romero, TBD," McCalvy wrote.

Milwaukee Is About To Get Even Better

Aug 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe (45) celebrates following the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Romero's rehab assignment is expected to continue. So far, he has pitched in two games on his minor league rehab assignment. It kicked off on Aug. 25 with the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. He's tossed two clean innings so far. Romero hasn't allowed a run or base hit while striking out four batters.

Uribe also began his minor league rehab assignment on Aug. 25. Similar to Romero, Uribe tossed two clean innings on his rehab assignment. The 26-year-old struck out three batters and walked one batter without allowing a hit.

Before Uribe landed on the Injured List, he logged a 2.05 ERA in 49 total appearances, to go along with a 48-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 48 1/3 innings pitched. Uribe has been good enough that he actually has logged 1.9 wins above replacement already this season.

We've seen the Brewers' bullpen thrive with guys like Trevor Megill, Chad Patrick, Aaron Ashby and DL Hall all cooking right now. That's part of the reason why Milwaukee has the third-best bullpen ERA in baseball in the first place. Now, it's about to get significantly better. First, it will be Uribe coming in to help. Then, it will be Romero shortly afterward. Romero has a 3.35 ERA in 44 games so far, although as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. He hasn't made his Brewers debut yet, but that's coming soon.

If you're a Milwaukee fan, it's hard not to be excited. This club already is the best in the league right now. And they're just getting started.