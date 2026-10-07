Brewers Make Best Choice Possible for Game 4 Starter vs. Padres

The Milwaukee Brewers didn't initially announce their Game 4 starter on Tuesday night after losing to the San Diego Padres. On Wednesday afternoon, the Brewers made the call and it was the right one.

Milwaukee will roll with lefty Robert Gasser on the hill in Game 4, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"LHP Robert Gasser will start NLDS Game 4 for the Brewers," McCalvy wrote.

The Robert Gasser Game Is Here

Sep 25, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Robert Gasser (54) warms up before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Jacob Misiorowski pitching Game 1, Logan Henderson pitching in Game 2 and Dustin May taking the hill in Game 3, the options to start Game 4 seemingly were Gasser, Kyle Harrison or an opener, like Aaron Ashby or Chad Patrick. Still, the decision to roll with Gasser was the right call, on paper at least.

The lefty was awesome down the stretch for Milwaukee. From Aug. 26 through the end of the regular season, Gasser logged a 1.67 ERA and a 31-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His hot streak extends beyond Aug. 26, though. Since July 19, he has really come into his own and has logged a 2.86 ERA and a 60-to-21 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 63 innings pitched across 12 total appearances. Milwaukee won 10 of those 12 games.

If Harrison didn't struggle down the stretch, he would've been an obvious option to start for the Brewers in one of these National League Division Series games. He finished the season with a 4.20 ERA in 28 total appearances, which is a shock seeing how he had a 2.79 ERA on Aug. 25. From Aug. 31 through the end of the season, the lefty had a 16.05 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched. On the bright side, his final appearance of the season looked good. On Sep. 26, he pitched two innings against the St. Louis Cardinals and struck out four while hitting one batter with a pitch. He didn't allow any base hits, or walk anyone.

Harrison hasn't pitched in the playoffs yet and should be an option to go after Gasser is done. Milwaukee has a chance to clinch on Wednesday. If not, then the Brewers will have to play a winner-take-all Game 5 in Milwaukee on Friday. At that point, Misiorowski likely would take the hill back at home. For Game 4, Gasser was the best option. He's been red-hot down the stretch and the decision to start him is a lot less disjointed than a bullpen game would've been. Now, it's about executing.