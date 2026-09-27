Christian Yelich's 1 Request After Being Named Brewers 1st-Ever Captain

There is just one more game left in the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season before the Milwaukee Brewers will attempt to go on a run and bring the franchise's first World Series title back to town.

Before the playoff run, the Brewers announced a first in franchise history. On Saturday, Milwaukee announced that Christian Yelich has been named the first official captain in Brewers franchise history and will now wear a "C" on his chest moving forward.

"Our captain," the Brewers announced. "Tonight and going forward, Christian Yelich will become the first player in franchise history to don the Captain's 'C' on his jersey."

Unsurprisingly, Yelich's response to being named as the club's captain was perfect. Brewers manager Pat Murphy shared that Yelich had one request and that it was to get a blessing from Robin Yount, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

Christian Yelich Was The Right Call

Sep 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"According to Pat Murphy, Christian Yelich had one request when he learned the Brewers wanted to name him captain. He wanted the blessing of Robin Yount, 'because in Yeli's mind, Robin is the first captain.' ... 'Robin agreed wholeheartedly,' Murphy said," McCalvy wrote on X.

OUR CAPTAIN 🫡



Tonight and going forward, Christian Yelich will become the first player in franchise history to don the Captain's "C" on his jersey pic.twitter.com/L6Bodw7WHr — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 26, 2026

We made the case earlier in September about how Yelich arguably is the most important player in franchise history. So, it's only right that he's the first official captain in franchise history. Milwaukee has clinched playoff spots just 12 times since 1969. Yelich's first season with the Brewers was back in 2018. Since then, Milwaukee has made the playoffs eight times in nine years. 66.7 percent of Milwaukee's playoff appearances have come during the Yelich era. The Brewers' franchise turnaround isn't just from one player. But there arguably isn't a player who has stood above Yelich since joining the franchise.

The Brewers are in the golden era of Milwaukee baseball. This is a club that won its 102nd game in 2026. The Brewers broke the franchise record for wins in a season for the second straight season and reached triple digits for the first time. Arguably, the 2026 season is Milwaukee's best chance yet to make a run. The Brewers are getting hot at the right time and there are some vulnerabilities in the National League right now. For example, the Los Angeles Dodgers aren't at full strength with a handful of hurlers on the Injured List.

Milwaukee made the right call bringing Yelich to town ahead of the 2018 season. Now, he's the first captain in Milwaukee history.