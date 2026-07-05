Brewers 7-Year Veteran Exits Milwaukee to Join Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers no longer have veteran reliever Jake Woodford in the organization.

Woodford has had a roller coaster of a season, to say the least. He has pitched in 16 games in the majors for the Brewers and tallied a 6.94 ERA in 23 1/3 innings of work. Woodford also pitched in five games in the Brewers' organization down in Triple-A and had a 9.95 ERA in 6 1/3 innings pitched.

Milwaukee acquired him in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays before the season. After struggling early on, the Brewers opted to designate Woodford for assignment in early June. He cleared waivers and was outrighted down to Triple-A, but rejected the assignment and went to free agency only to return to Milwaukee on a minor league deal shortly afterward. Woodford didn't last long, though. He triggered an opt-out clause in his contract on July 1.

This time, Woodford isn't coming back. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Woodford is leaving the organization to join the Chicago Cubs on a one-year deal after he was released triggering the opt-out.

The Former Brewers Hurler Is Staying In The Division

Apr 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jake Woodford (41) delivers a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks int eh eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Chicago Cubs pick up Brewers' castoff Jake Woodford, signing the reliever to a one-year contract. Woodford yielded a 6.94 ERA with the Brewers before being released July 2," Nightengale wrote on X.

While no longer in Milwaukee, Woodford isn't leaving the National League Central and now will be joining his fourth different team in the division. He has played for the Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Pirates and now will join the Cubs.

For Milwaukee, this doesn't hurt the club much. Woodford has a 5.25 career ERA in the majors across 127 total outings in seven seasons. His best season was in 2022 with St. Louis when he had a 2.23 ERA in 27 appearances. He hasn't finished a season with an ERA below 6.23 in the majors since then, though. The Brewers very well could see him again this season. The Brewers and Cubs have a four-game series scheduled for Aug. 31 through Sep. 3. Plus, these are two playoff hopefuls and are both National League contenders. The Brewers and Cubs could see a lot of one another between now and the fall, so don't be surprised if you see Woodford pitch against the Brewers at some point.

Milwaukee has plenty of firepower itself and losing Woodford didn't hurt the club. It will be interesting to see if he can turn his season around in Chicago, though.