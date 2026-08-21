Brewers Announce Starting Pitchers for Critical Braves Series

The Milwaukee Brewers will kick off potential preview for the playoffs on Friday.

Milwaukee wrapped up its series against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday with a 7-4 win. The Brewers will be right back in action on Friday and welcome the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves to town. Right now, it's a race for the top spot in the National League between Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Braves.

The Brewers are 79-49, the Dodgers are 77-51, and the Braves are 75-53. This series against the Braves will play a big role in the standings down the stretch. Plus, we could always see these two teams face off again when the playoffs get here.

It's going to be a fun series, to say the least. Here are the pitching probables for Milwaukee, starting with superstar flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski.

Friday — Jacob Misiorowski

Aug 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) during pregame warmup against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Misiorowski is hands-down the best pitcher in baseball right now. The young flamethrower has a 1.75 ERA and a 210-to-31 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 139 innings pitched. The righty also has a 12-5 record on the season as well.

Friday's matchup will be the most interesting of the series, to say the least. Misiorowski will face off against Braves superstar Chris Sale. The lefty has a 2.16 ERA and a 160-to-28 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 129 innings pitched. These are two superstars we're talking about. There won't be many runs scored on Friday.

Saturday — Logan Henderson

Aug 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson (43) throws in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henderson is a star. The righty has a 2.70 ERA and a 75-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 63 1/3 innings pitched. Milwaukee opted against including him in a deal for Tarik Skubal and it was the right call. Henderson is here to stay and is going to be integral down the stretch for the organization.

Sunday — Shane Drohan

Aug 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Shane Drohan (55) during pregame against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shane Drohan has been a revelation for Milwaukee this season. The righty came over in the Kyle Harrison-Caleb Durbin trade and has had an excellent rookie season, whether he has been in the rotation or the bullpen. Drohan has a 3.86 ERA so far this season in 25 appearances, including 14 starts.

The Brewers and the Braves are two legit contenders in the National League. Right now, the Brewers are ahead in the National League standings. Milwaukee can put more space between itself and the Braves with a good series over the weekend. The Brewers are putting their best foot forward in the rotation. It all starts Friday.