Brewers Biggest Decision Facing Pat Murphy Before NLCS Game 3

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy has done everything right so far throughout the 2026 National League Championship Series.

It seems like every single decision that has been made, has been the right one. On Monday, the biggest — and best decision — made by the club was starting David Hamilton at third base against Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Los Angeles Dodgers. It worked out to the tune of Hamilton going 2-for-3 at the plate, three runs scored and two stolen bases.

With Game 3 scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, the biggest decision facing the team now is whether they turn back to Joey Ortiz and Luis Lara in the lineup with the lefty Blake Snell scheduled to take the hill for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers started the lefty Tarik Skubal in Game 1 and the Brewers responded with Ortiz at third base and batting ninth and Lara in right field and batting eighth. Ortiz, who was one of the Brewers' most consistent offensive pieces down the stretch, went 0-for-3. Lara went 1-for-3 and actually drove in Milwaukee's go-ahead run in the 2-1 win.

Who Should Be In The Game 3 Lineup?

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara (18) hits an RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neither was in the lineup in Game 2 with Sal Frelick playing right field and Hamilton at third base. In Game 2, Frelick went 0-for-3 with a walk. Hamilton, on the other hand, looked like a star at the plate. Frelick was very good defensively.

One thing that has been true about the 2026 Brewers in the playoffs so far is the fact that Murphy has the pulse of this team. Again, every decision has seemingly been the right one. With that being said, it wouldn't be surprising to see Ortiz and Lara in the lineup against Snell in Game 3. Ortiz is a right-handed bat and Lara is a switch-hitter. Both Hamilton and Frelick are lefties. The Brewers have been playing the matchup game for the most part throughout the playoffs so far and it has worked out.

The only reason to consider making a change to the strategy is because of how impactful Hamilton's legs were on Monday. He stole two bases and every time he got on base, the opposing pitchers had to pay attention. But the Brewers can still work him into the contest, even if he doesn't start. They could pinch-run him and then have him take over after Snell comes out, or something like that. This is the biggest choice for the Brewers and it wouldn't be shocking to see the club continue to focus on the righty-lefty matchups.