Brewers Notes: 2 Decisions Define Game 1 Win Over Dodgers, Next Steps

The Milwaukee Brewers have more wins in the 2026 National League Championship Series after one game than they did in the 2025 National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Brewers welcomed the Dodgers to town on Sunday night to begin the 2026 NLCS with Jacob Misiorowski on the hill and it was a great night for Milwaukee. The Brewers came out on top, 2-1, and now are just three wins away from advancing to the World Series.

Milwaukee will face off against the Dodgers in Game 2 on Monday. But beforehand, let's take a look back at the biggest stories from Game 1.

Two Decisions Define Game 1 For Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Luis Lara (18) hits an RBI single during the sixth inning of their National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field on Oct 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Inserting Luis Lara Into The Lineup

With the lefty Tarik Skubal on the hill, Milwaukee inserted Lara into the lineup and it worked out. Lara went 1-for-3 in the win and it was the biggest base hit of his professional career so far. With a runner on second base in the fifth inning, the rookie stepped up to the plate against the two-time Cy Young Award winner and delivered a base hit up the middle to give Milwaukee a one-run lead, which would end up being all that they needed.

Luis Lara puts the Brewers in front! pic.twitter.com/lnqy8CgOYT — MLB (@MLB) October 12, 2026

Lara played in just two games against the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series and went 0-for-3 total. The 21-year-old certainly picked a good time for his first playoff hit.

Pulling Jacob Misiorowski After 4 1/3 Innings

Misiorowski tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Dodgers and allowed just one run while striking out five and walking three. When Misiorowski came out in the fifth inning, it was a bit surprising. He wasn't perfect, but he gave Milwaukee a shot to win. In the fifth inning, he got Enrique Hernandez to fly out to center and then walked Mookie Betts. The Brewers pulled their ace in favor of DL Hall, who got Freddie Freeman to ground into a double play.

Misiorowski is very likely going to win the NL 2026 Cy Young Award. He's been excellent all season. But he was clearly starting to run out of gas and Milwaukee didn't force it and turned to its elite bullpen to close the door. A great call by Pat Murphy and the Brewers overall.

Next Steps

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson (43) throws during the first inning of their game against the New York Mets Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee will take the field next on Monday against Los Angeles. The Brewers will turn to Logan Henderson as the Dodgers counter with Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.