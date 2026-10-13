6 Winners, 3 Losers From Brewers' NLCS Game 2 Win Over Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers have the advantage in the National League Championship Series right now, to say the least.

Games 1 and 2 couldn't have gone better for Milwaukee. The Brewers came out on top, 2-1, in Game 1 and followed up by taking down Los Angeles, 7-4, in Game 2. In Game 2, the Dodgers sent Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who had won five straight playoff games entering the contest, to the hill, but Milwaukee knocked him out of the game after just 2 2/3 innings. The Brewers put up three runs against Yamamoto and then took advantage of Los Angeles' bullpen.

The star of the day was William Contreras, who went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and a walk in the win. He wasn't the only guy who had a good night, though.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from Game 2.

Winners

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) reacts after their NLCS game as pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) looks on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-4 to lead the series 2-0. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

William Contreras

We've got to start with Contreras here. The three-time All-Star has been incredible throughout the playoffs. He's slashing .391/.481/.783 and has been the engine running Milwaukee's offensive attack. While the final score appears to be a bit lopsided, it was a back-and-forth affair on Monday. But every time it seemed like the Dodgers had taken a step ahead, Contreras would step up for Milwaukee.

Abner Uribe

Abner Uribe has pitched in every playoff game for the Brewers so far this fall and hasn't allowed a run yet. Six straight scoreless appearances, including a clean 1 1/3 innings on Monday. You really can't ask for much more from a reliever. The bullpen in general has been incredible.

Aaron Ashby

Ashby has pitched in five of the Brewers' six playoff games, including a 1 2/3-inning save on Monday. Like Uribe, Ashby hasn't allowed a run yet in the postseason.

David Hamilton

Hamilton got the start at third base over Joey Ortiz and was a menace on the base paths. Hamilton went 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored and two stolen bases. He was a game-changer.

Christian Yelich

Yelich has quietly been the Brewers' second-best offensive weapon in the playoffs so far, behind just Contreras. He collected two more hits on Monday and is slashing .368/.455/.421 in the postseason.

Brice Turang

Turang had a slow start to the playoffs, but he has found his groove and went 2-for-3 at the plate on Monday with three runs scored, one RBI and two walks. He did a bit of everything.

Losers

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) warms up before game two of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani has not gotten his bat going in the playoffs. He went 0-for-4 on Monday and now is batting .150 in the 2026 postseason. He's struggling to the point that the Dodgers are at least considering benching him for Game 3.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Yamamoto is awesome and already has positioned himself as one of the better postseason pitchers in baseball right now. But the Brewers had his number on Monday.

Will Smith

Ohtani's offensive troubles have made headlines left and right, but Smith is struggling even more. He went 0-for-4 on Monday and now is batting .043 in the playoffs.