Brewers' Biggest X-Factor Who Could Decide 2026 World Series

If you're a Milwaukee Brewers fan, take this one in. On Friday night, the Brewers will take the field at American Family Field, but it's not going to be just any other game. The 2026 World Series is just one day away and the Brewers are in the series for the first time since 1982.

Both the Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays are searching for their first World Series title in franchise history. One club will come away with history on their side and the other will be heartbroken. With the series set to begin in just one day, as of writing, it's the calm before the storm. On Thursday, the Brewers went through World Series media day and on Friday we'll see this club in action for the first time in over a week after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. It's easy to get caught up in the glitz and glam of the history of the World Series. On Friday, the focus will turn to the game itself on the field. Arguably, heading into the series, the biggest X-factor for Milwaukee is going to be All-Star catcher William Contreras.

The Brewers are a team that is the sum of their parts. It's not as if Milwaukee wins — or loses — based on the performance of one player. The Brewers play the game the right way and it took the entire 26-man roster for Milwaukee to get to the point that it's at right now.

William Contreras Is The Guy To Watch For Milwaukee

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) doubles during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Contreras is someone who could have a massive impact on this series. While he didn't win the NLCS Most Valuable Player Award, no offensive player has been better than Contreras throughout the playoffs so far.

Contreras has played in all eight games for the Brewers in the postseason and has slashed .367/.457/.700 with a 1.157 OPS, three home runs, five RBIs, one double and five runs scored. On top of the fact that Contreras is the Brewers' hottest hitter, let's not forget that he's also among the game's elite catchers. He finished the regular season in the 92nd percentile in caught stealing above average. That in itself is going to be massively important in the World Series. When the Rays get on base, they are always a threat to run. If the Brewers can find a way to slow Tampa Bay down on the base paths, that will give the Brewers an advantage.

The Rays finished the regular season tied for second in the league with 164 stolen bases. The Rays, like Milwaukee, play the game the right way and find ways to score, outside of just home runs. If Contreras can minimize steals, all of a sudden it will be much harder for the Rays to play their game.

Offensively, Contreras has carried the load for Milwaukee. While this is the case, his arm may be even more important in the World Series.